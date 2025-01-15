Superstars from the main roster and even from TNA Wrestling promotion were out on this week’s edition of WWE NXT in a set of pleasant surprises throughout the show. The TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich was shown in the crowd before Cora Jade took on Kelani Jordan on Tuesday’s show.

As Jade made her entrance, she could be seen making an eye-contact with Slamovich as she entered the ring. Jade ended up securing a win over Jordan as Slamovich watched the bout, and WWE’s social media noted how she was scouting the competition on the WWE NXT brand.

Slamovich later commented on social media shortly after her appearance on WWE NXT, writing: “I’m everywhere. And I’m always watching.” Previously, Jordynne Grace made multiple appearances on WWE’s Tuesday night show to be engaged in a feud over the NXT women’s title, but there’s still no update on whether Slamovich will be involved in such a future feud.

WWE NXT: Tag Team champions made a surprise appearance

WWE Tag Team Champions from Smackdown, #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), returned to WWE NXT and stated in a promo that they heard that NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer are a great tag team and wanted to see it with their own eyes. In their presence, Axiom and Nathan Frazer (c) defeated OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

In the main event segment of the January 14 episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez was out talking about how the NXT women’s division would be lost without her presence as the champion. After dropping the title at the New Year’s Evil episode, NXT was in trouble per the comments of Perez as the new champion Giulia won’t be able to take the NXT Women’s Division to the heights that she was able to do.

Bayley interrupted in a massive surprise appearance on WWE NXT and attempted to give Perez some advice as a pro. Perez wasn’t interested in listening to Bayley and said that she used to be her role model but she has broken everyone’s records in NXT, including Bayley’s. The two ended the show getting into a brawl.

Bayley further said that Perez will be stuck on WWE NXT while she will go on to WrestleMania as the WWE Women’s Champion after she defeats Tiffany Stratton on this Friday’s SmackDown. Roxanne slapped Bayley in response, and the two got into a brawl.