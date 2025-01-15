WWE Backlash 2025 is assumed to be another international premium live event in the calendar following Elimination Chamber in Canada in February. Going by the previous reports, this particular PLE was also presumed to go down from Mexico that might not be the case anymore.

Celebrity WWE Superstar Bad Bunny sparked some buzz after he said that WWE Backlash 2025 was coming to Mexico, but his comments have been debunked. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny reflected on his last match in the WWE at Backlash in Puerto Rico and said that the next edition of the premium live event was coming to Mexico.

“Man, I actually feel like it was good for them and for everyone, because I saw that last year Backlash was in France, now it’s going to Mexico. They saw that it worked.”

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE not planned from Mexico

This created some expected rumors around the WWE Universe which was further addressed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider as he reported that several in WWE said that these comments were not correct. Johnson wrote that sources said that there are no plans for WWE Backlash 2025 to be held in Mexico.

Reflecting a similar update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful wrote that WWE sources pushed things back when asked about the WWE Backlash 2025 edition. These sources said that they’re not prepared to reveal the location yet. While we can’t rule out the idea of this being an international show, the idea of touring Mexico as a location is seemingly premature.

The 2024 edition of Backlash took place in Lyon, France and it was formally announced by WWE in November 2023 as the first post-Wrestlemania XL PLE, six months before the event took place. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported in December 2024 that Mexico will likely host a PLE this year which some of the fans linked to WWE Backlash 2025.

However, there’s no update on when or how this event will formally be announced. Excluding WWE Backlash 2025, the currently confirmed premium live event schedule in the WWE goes as follows,

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey