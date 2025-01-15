Two weeks after The Ruler’s title run began on WWE NXT, his first championship defense has been announced on a weekly episode. In the officially announced match, Oba Femi will defend the NXT title on the line against Eddy Thorpe.

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT opened with Oba Femi celebrating becoming the new Champion of WWE’s third brand. Oba said he was destined to win the NXT Title and he now rules all of NXT. Tony D’Angelo interrupted the session and said that he was the one who defeated Oba for the North American Title, and he could do it again for the NXT Title to become the Double Title Don.

Ridge Holland then came out and reminded Tony that he gave him a Christmas beatdown on WWE NXT. Tony went after Ridge which led Eddy Thorpe to attack Oba from behind with a strap. Thorpe eventually took the big man out.

Later in a backstage segment, Femi demanded a title defense against Thorpe for next week and WWE NXT General Manager Ava made it official. As such, D’Angelo defending the North American title against Holland was also made official for the January 21 episode following the chaotic start to this week’s show.

Back in December at WWE NXT Deadline PLE, Oba Femi the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge was held to determine the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil and Oba Femi (3) defeated Wes Lee (1), Je’Von Evans (2), Nathan Frazer (1), and Ethan Page (2) to grab the opportunity.

Then at New Year’s Evil, Femi won the WWE NXT title in a triple threat involving Thorpe and former NXT Champion Trick Williams. While next week will mark his first TV title defense, his original first defense with the gold went down on an NXT house show this past Saturday against Jasper Troy.

WWE NXT January 21 episode match card

WWE NXT will continue hosting its weekly edition at its residency at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next Wednesday night for the January 21 edition and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Eddy Thorpe

– NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo defends against Ridge Holland