WWE NXT will be leaving its home territory of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in two weeks as WWE’s main roster presents Saturday Night’s Main Event and Royal Rumble in two consecutive weekends. As for the WWE’s third brand, it will be visiting Atlanta and the match card has started to shape up with a title bout added to it.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Shotzi defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Afterward, it was announced that Shotzi will get her championship shot at the NXT Atlanta event that goes down in a week from next Tuesday night.

WWE NXT: Shotzi wins a contender’s match

As seen in the contender’s match, Vaquer hit a big hip toss to Shotzi, sending her into the turnbuckle, and followed it up with a pair of knees into the corner. Jacy Jayne ran down for a distraction but she rather digested a double-headbutt.

Vaquer got Shotzi on the ropes, but this time, the WWE NXT North American champion Fallon Henley interfered from the opposite side of the ring. With the referee already being distracted, Henley hit Vaquer in the back with her championship as Shotzi was able to get the pin on Vaquer.

Shotzi was not happy after she realized Fatal Influence interfered but due to the match outcome, Henley will now be defending the title against Shotzi at the WWE NXT Atlanta show.

The singles contender’s match was set up in the first place at the New Year’s Evil episode, last week where Vaquer won a fatal-4-way match for a shot at the Women’s North American Championship. On that same night, Shotzi also pinned Henley in a six-woman tag team match and claimed that she deserved a title match opportunity.

After picking up the win on WWE NXT, Shotzi spoke on a WWE social media exclusive and said that it was her first singles match in almost a year. Getting emotional, she said that the match set the tone for her in 2025. She also added that she didn’t need Fallon’s help to win the match and that the champion will know how ballsy Shotzi is.