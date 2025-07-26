The recently-concluded Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has reportedly taken the final call on the fate of Asia Cup 2025. The fate of the tournament was hanging in the balance due to the geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan.

There have been widespread call in India to boycott Pakistan at all levels. Recently, the match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends was also called off after public outrage. However, it looks like India and Pakistan are set to play the Asia Cup in the coming weeks.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the ACC has given the tournament the green light. The schedule for the competition is set to be announced within a couple of days. The report stated that the full schedule is likely to be released in a staggered manner – partially on Saturday (July 26), with the rest likely on Monday, if not all at once over the weekend.

Asia Cup 2025 is expected to be played from September 10 to 28 although the final dates might be changed. As far as the venue is concerned, the competition is set to take place in the UAE even though India have the hosting rights.

The news outlet stated that the ACC’s final decision was taken after the BCCI gave the tournament a go ahead. Eight teams will be participating in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The eight teams are – India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, UAE and Oman.

India and Pakistan are once again set to be in the same group. It means the arch-rivals could face each other three times in the Asia Cup if they go on to qualify for the final.

India look to defend Asia Cup title:

India are the defending champions and will look to defend the title. The Men in Blue are also the most successful side in the history of the competition. They have won the Asia Cup eight times while Sri Lanka are second with six titles. The only other team to win the Asia Cup so far are Pakistan who have won it twice.

In the last edition, India faced Sri Lanka in the final and inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on the Islanders. The reigning champions will be the firm favourites to win the upcoming edition too.