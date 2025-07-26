The dates of Asia Cup 2025 were finally confirmed on Saturday (July 26). The fate of the tournament was hanging in the balance due to the geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan.

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has now confirmed that Asia Cup 2025 will indeed take place. The decision was taken at the recently-concluded ACC annual general meeting in Dhaka. ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the dates as well as the venue for the tournament.

Taking to X on Saturday, Naqvi announced that the Asia Cup will be played from September 9 to 28 in UAE. While India are the official hosts of the tournament, it will be played in UAE because of an agreement stuck between the BCCI and the PCB. Both the boards have signed up an agreement that will see a neutral venue being provided for the other side if any tournament is held in India or Pakistan.

Earlier this year, India played all of their Champions Trophy games including the final in Dubai even though Pakistan were the hosts.

India vs Pakistan to take place on September 14:

While there have been widespread calls to boycott Pakistan, it looks highly likely that India will be facing them in the Asia Cup. There is absolutely little doubt that the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be the biggest match of the tournament.

According to reports, both the teams are likely to be placed in the same group. RevSportz has reported that the India vs Pakistan clash is set to take place on September 14. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since their match in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

India and Pakistan could face each other two more times if both of them qualify for the final. Even if both the teams make it past the group stage, they are confirmed to play one more match against each other in the Super 4s. Overall, the Asia Cup could see three India vs Pakistan matches this year.

🚨 BREAKING: ASIA CUP UPDATE: India vs Pakistan likely on September 14 with the tournament final expected to be played on September 28. Another set of fixtures also being discussed, reports @rohitjuglan — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) July 26, 2025

Eight teams will be participating in the Asia Cup this year. The teams are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong. The eight teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 4s.