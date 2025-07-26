Team India have been completely outplayed in the ongoing fourth Test against England. The tourists are on the verge of losing the Test as well as the series.

While India need to win the Test to keep alive their chances of winning the series, it looks highly unlikely after England’s strong reply with the bat. Batting first, India scored 358 runs in the first innings. They were on 314/5 at one stage and were looking set to post a 400-plus total.

However, the lower order disappointed once again and India were bowled out for 358 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant scored fifties for India while Ben Stokes picked up 5 wickets for England.

With the bat, England posted a mammoth total of 669 runs in the first innings to take a huge lead of 311 runs. Joe Root and Stokes starred with the bat for England, scoring 150 and 141 runs respectively. The likes of Zak Crawley (84), Ben Duckett (94) and Ollie Pope (71) made useful contributions as well.

With almost two days still remaining in the game, India will have to come up with something special to avoid a big defeat.

A forgettable Test for Jasprit Bumrah:

One of the main reasons behind India’s poor display with the ball in the Test is the failure of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The right-handed pacer looked like a pale shadow of his usual self as he struggled throughout the first innings.

Such was his struggle in the match that he ended up achieving a dubious personal record. For the first time in his Test career, Jasprit Bumrah conceded more than 100 runs in an innings. He achieved the unwanted feat in his 48th Test and 91st innings.

Before the ongoing Test, his most expensive spell in a Test innings came in the Melbourne Test against Australia last year. In that match, Jasprit Bumrah had conceded 99 runs in 28.4 overs while taking 4 wickets.

In the ongoing Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah conceded 112 runs in 33 overs and picked up 2 wickets. This is also the first time since 2017 that he conceded 100 or more runs in a red-ball match.

