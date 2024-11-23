The Asia Cup tournament, which for the last few years has been going on in the Star Sports Network, has won a new broadcaster in the form of Sony Culver Max from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) media rights for the next 2024-31 period at the base price of US$ 170m via the e-auction process.

The Asia Cup competition has received an increase of 70% from the previous cycle, where the Disney Star had the tournament rights for a price of US$ 100m between the 2016 and 2023 seasons. In an interesting development, Sony Sports was the only participant, while the Jio-Disney combo didn’t turn up for the e-auction.

Sony was even the only party to take part in the whole auction process, which got underway at 11 am UAE time. M-Junction, the e-auction service provider platform, was appointed to conduct the smooth process of the job.

The base price of the media rights global package, both digital and TV, was kept at the price of US$ 170m. The ACC media rights for the 2024-31 cycle include the Asia Cup for both the men’s and women’s sides, along with the Under-19 emerging team’s tournaments. Four men’s events are likely to take place during this window.

“The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups. This partnership ensures comprehensive and innovative coverage of Asian cricket’s marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.” The statement shared by the Asian Cricket Council has been expressed.

Sony wins media rights of Asia Cup without any bidding war

The media rights of the event could have further beefed up Jio-Disney’s portfolio, which already includes the media rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Cricket South Africa (CSA), and the Cricket Australia (CA).

The move from Jio-Disney has put the industry in a state of confusion as many expected them to bag these rights for the events. The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has marked this as a new chapter for the tournament.

“This Media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide.” Jay Shah, the chairman of the ACC, has noted.

India is the current champion of the tournament, having beaten Sri Lanka quite easily in the final of the event after the opening spell of Mohammad Siraj blew away the opponent side like a pack of cards. In 16 seasons of the competition, half of them have gone in favor of the Blue Brigade.

They have also been addressed as the runners-up of the tournament three times, making them the most successful side overall. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be in the T20 format in 2025, taking place in India as the precursor of the scheduled 20-over World Cup in 2026.

The 2027 edition of the Asia Cup will be arranged in Bangladesh as the 50-over World Cup is going to take place in South Africa in the same year.