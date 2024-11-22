The former opening batter of the Indian side, Virender Sehwag, has praised his son Aaryavir for his incredible knock of 297 runs through a special message after smashing 297 runs for Delhi against Meghalaya in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy 2024. The 17-year-old kid has smacked 51 boundaries and three sixes during the 309-ball stay at the crease.

Virender Sehwag was known for his aggressive style of batting across formats, having broken many records with the bat. The former right-handed batter is the seventh-highest run-getter for the national side with 16892 runs in 363 games at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of over 90, with the help of 38 centuries and 70 half-centuries.

His son Aaryavir has been the same, with an aggressive mindset, and looks to extend the great record of his father. Praising the contribution, the former Delhi-batter felt that the former missed a Ferrari by 23 runs.

“Well played @aaryavirsehwag. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive, and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jao.” Virender Sehwag penned down in his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter).

The former right-handed batter became the first one from the Blue Brigade to celebrate the trip century in the longest format when he smashed 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004, while four years later, he broke the record by smashing 319 against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Virender Sehwag expresses his son’s desire to play in the IPL

Aaryavir and his fellow opener Arnav Bugga stitched up a 180-run partnership for the opening wicket, where the former carried on despite the dismissal of his partner. He put up another partnership of 246 runs with Dhanya Nakra.

He was just a boundary away from touching the 300-run mark but was dismissed by RS Rahthor in the 107th over of the innings, after which the team decided to declare the innings at 623 for 5. Delhi took a huge lead in the first innings, thanks to the strong bowling effort, which helped them to bowl out the Meghalaya side for 260.

Virender Sehwag, during the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, had said that the long-term plan for his son is to get a contract in the 20-over league.

“My son is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL. The IPL has benefited young talent the most. Earlier, nobody got notices from Ranji Trophy performances and hence couldn’t make it to the Indian team.” The veteran expressed during the show on Star Sports.

He reckons that the times have changed, and with so much attention along with the broadcasters for the league, a great performance in the IPL can push the players to get selected for the national side.

“But now, if you perform well in the IPL and you showcase your talent, then immediately, you get an opportunity to play for the Indian team. Because of the IPL, so many children from smaller states of the country have started taking cricket seriously, and try their best to participate in the IPL and strive hard for it.” Virender Sehwag concluded.

The likes of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have been the reason why they have been fast-tracked into the national side. Even the premier pacer of India of the present, Jasprit Bumrah, is the product of the same route, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has just made his debut in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.