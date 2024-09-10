The Sri Lankan pacer, Asitha Fernando, will feel hard done by after he was refused of getting the ‘Player of the Series’ award from the tourist’s side, despite finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the three-match red-ball series in England, with 17 scalps in six innings at an average of under 25 and a strike rate of 34.94 with the help of one five-wicket haul.

Asitha Fernando bowled with full heart, as he never thought of being drilled for so many runs, and kept on pitching the ball up to encourage the drive, and that ensured him going for runs besides collecting a few wickets in the bag.

In the first game at Manchester, the 27-year-old picked up four wickets in the first innings before backing it up with two more wickets in the second innings, but the line was far better than the first.

Aaqib Javed makes huge future claim on Asitha Fernando

The bowling coach of the Sri Lanka side, Aaqib Javed, feels that the Katuneriya-born could become the upcoming future star for the national side in the longest format of the game. Fernando picked up his second five-wicket haul in the red-ball format, becoming just the second pacer from the country to get the name on the Lord’s honors board.

Even in the third game at Kennington Oval, he picked up four wickets in the game. The numbers may paint a different picture of the whole situation, but he bowled better than how it looked out to be.

“I think this guy (Asitha Fernando) is improving and in the bowling ranking as well. I think he has got all the potential. I was discussing with him that in another seven to eight years if you look at yourself, you might become the greatest ever Sri Lanka fast bowler.” Javed expressed in the post-match presentation at the end of the series.

The left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas, the third-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the longest format and the best pacer of the country has picked up 355 wickets in 111 games at an average of under 30 with the help of 12 five-wicket hauls.

“He has got pace; he has got swing and uniqueness, which we taught him in the first Test, the ability to move the new ball both ways. I think he is really impressive.” The former Pakistan pacer remarked.

During the Manchester Test of the series, the bowling coach compared Asitha Fernando with the former Pakistan fast bowler, who was one of the magicians with the ball, Mohammad Asif, because of his ability to move the ball in both ends without changing the wrist.

“I told him (Asitha Fernando) that after Mohammad Asif of Pakistan, I saw that quality in him. Not many people know about his ability. Without changing his wrist, he can swing the ball both ways.” The 52-year-old shared his thoughts.

“I picked Mohammad Asif. He wasn’t in the system. That’s how I know Asif a lot. Sometimes, you don’t know what happens with your wrist. He (Asitha Fernando) has now got different confidence levels.” The veteran concluded. “People change their wrists, change the shine (which way it is showing) – but Asitha is so gifted, and they (the batters) even, don’t even know which way it will go.”

Sri Lanka will now feature in a two-match Test series at home against New Zealand, and Fernando will hope to extend his success with the red-ball.