The left-arm pacer of the Australian team, Mitchell Starc, has compared the upcoming five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in 2024-25 against India with their biggest challenge of the game, the Ashes against England. He felt that both of these are on an equal footing.

This year, the BGT series has been expanded to five matches for the very first time since the 1991-92 season. The first game will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22 before the teams move to Adelaide for the Christmas Test. The third game will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane, from December 14.

The fourth contest will take place on Boxing Day, December 26, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), while the New Year’s red-ball encounter will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 02.

“We are the top two teams on the Test ladder”- Mitchell Starc

Australia beat India in a Test series, last time, was during the 2014 BGT at home, under the leadership of Micheal Clarke, who retired from the game nearly nine years ago. The 34-year-old has kept the India series and the Ashes in the same bracket.

“Being five matches now, it’s probably right on par with an Ashes series.” Mitchell Starc expressed to Wide World of Sports. “We always want to win every game at home, and we know India are a very strong team.”

Australia lost the 2016 away series in India despite winning the opening game in Pune, before the Blue Brigade, under the leadership of Virat Kohli won their very first Test series down under in 2018 before repeating the same feat in 2020-21 under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane. The visitors came to India in 2023 but lost the series by 2-1.

The veteran pacer is determined to not only win the series in this home summer but also to win every single Test, as he knows the importance of a whitewash in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC) standing, where India is currently at the top, and they are at the second position.

“As we’re placed at the minute, we are the top two teams on the Test ladder. So, a very exciting series coming up for the fans and certainly the players. Hopefully, when we’re sitting there on the 8th of January we have that trophy back on our shores.” Mithcell Starc responded.

The Sydney-born has featured in 89 red-ball games, picking up 358 wickets, and 11 more caps from hereon will add him to the elite list of players to be involved in 100 games as a bowler for the Australian side. He has decided to reduce his involvement in limited-overs cricket to maintain his effectiveness in the longest format.

“Every time I get to wear the baggy green cap, it feels very special. Hopefully, it’s five times through the summer with five wins, and we can sing that song five times, and then we move on from there.” Mitchell Starc shaded light.

He has been given a break from the upcoming T20I series in Scotland and England to keep him fresh and in rhythm for the Test series before which he would represent New South Wales in domestic competitions.

“The Tests will always be taking precedence for me. We’ve got seven Tests on the bounce against India and then two in Sri Lanka, so they sit top of the tree with what’s coming up. There is certainly no end date on (bowling careers). We (he and Pat Cummins) will see where bodies are and they want to keep going.” Mitchell Starc concluded.