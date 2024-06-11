Umar Akmal became the talk of the town on social media as the Pakistan team is struggling for survival in the T20 World Cup 2024. Umar Akmal was not considered for the Pakistan squad for the ongoing ICC event.

Recently, in an interview, Umar Akmal revealed that he has no idea why he was dropped from the Pakistani team back in 2019. Not only this, but the more flairful of three Akmal brothers, also didn’t find any buyers in the 2024 Pakistan Super League draft.

“I’m working on my fitness. I tried to meet [the] fitness standards of Pakistan’s team and I’m keeping myself fit. I don’t know why I was removed from Pakistan’s team. I performed well in domestic cricket, but I was not picked in [the] PSL or training camp,” Akmal was quoted as saying on social media.

The right-handed batter’s last match for Pakistan was in 2019. Akmal also received a PCB suspension after allegedly asking a trainer “Where is the fat” while completely exposing himself during a fitness test in 2020.

In a recent post, Akmal mentioned his fitness. Azam Khan, a member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, has received a lot of criticism from fans for his lack of fitness and poor batsmanship.

This is for those who think I am not fit: Umar Akmal in his shirtless photo

Recently, Umar Akmal shared a few photos on social media in which he is standing bare-chested and flaunting his abs. The photographs in question are absolutely unique. While Akmal has often been trolled and targeted for not focusing on his fitness, he could be seen showing his toned body in these pictures.

In one, Akmal stands with his hands behind his head, pouting to convey a mix of determination and potential seduction. There is no way to be sure. Another shot shows the cricketer gazing off into the horizon while casually posing for the camera, his hands firmly on his hips, as if seeking applause.

“Attention please. This is for those who think i am not fit”- Akmal posted.

Attention please

This is for those who think i am not fit#Umarakmal #pakispan #Cricket2024 pic.twitter.com/p8Zfd1UDc3 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan has had a nightmare start to their T20 World Cup campaign in the United States of America (USA), losing to both the USA and India in their first two matches; their chances of qualifying for the Super 8s now rest on the outcome of other games.

Also Read: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Good Friends- Azhar Mahmood Refutes Claim Of Rift By Wasim Akram

