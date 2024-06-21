Australia and Bangladesh will be taking on each other in the 44th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Friday (June 20) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

It will be the first Super 8s game for both the teams. Australia have been one of the most if not the most impressive teams in the ongoing tournament so far. Everything has clicked for them and they will be looking to make the most of their form and momentum.

The reigning Test and ODI world champions qualified for the Super 8s by winning all of their four group games including one against reigning champions England. In their previous game, Australia came up with a remarkable batting display as they chased down a 180-plus total against Scotland with ease after making a shaky start.

For Bangladesh, the journey has not been smooth so far. In a group that had the likes of South Africa and Sri Lanka in it, not many were expecting the Banlga Tigers to make it to the Super 8s. However, Bangladesh went on to win three of the four group games including one against Sri Lanka to advance to the next stage. They will be starting the game against Australia as firm underdogs and will be hoping to spring a surprise or two.

AUS vs BAN: Match info:

Article Title AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Australia & Bangladesh Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 21-June-24 Category AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Stadium Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Australia Playing XI for today’s match:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Playing XI for today’s match:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Shakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

AUS vs BAN: Squads

Australia:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

AUS vs BAN Head-to-Head stats:

Australia and Bangladesh have played 10 T20Is against each other so far. Of the 10 games so far, Australia have won six while Bangladesh have won four. Australia have a 100 percent record against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, having won all the five games against them in the tournament so far.

Date Ground Result 16/09/2007 Newlands Australia won by 9 wickets 05/05/2010 Kensington Oval Australia won by 27 runs 01/04/2014 Shere Bangla National Stadium Australia won by 7 wickets 21/03/2016 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 03/08/2021 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh won by 23 runs 04/08/2021 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh won by 5 wickets 06/08/2021 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh won by 10 runs 07/08/2021 Shere Bangla National Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 09/08/2021 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh won by 60 runs 04/11/2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium Australia won by 8 wickets

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Travis Head:

Travis Head has been in fine form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After a highly successful campaign in IPL 2024, the southpaw is enjoying his time in the T20 World Cup as well. He started his campaign with a 12-run knock against Oman before bouncing back with knocks of 34, 34* and 68. With form on his side, Head will be eyeing another good outing.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib:

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament and is fifth in the overall list. He has picked up 9 wickets in 4 games so far. In the previous game against Nepal, Tanzim gave away just 7 runs in his 4 overs and picked up 4 wickets.

Top picks:

Marcus Stoinis:

Marcus Stoinis is enjoying a brilliant campaign with both bat and ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup and will be looking to do well against Bangladesh as well. In three innings, he has hit two fifties in addition to taking six wickets so far.

Towhid Hridoy:

After registering knocks of 40 and 37 against Sri Lanka and South Africa respectively, Towhid Hridoy was out for an identical score of 9 against Netherlands and Nepal. He has been in brilliant form in recent times and Bangladesh will be relying on him to deal with Australia’s formidable attack.

AUS vs BAN Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Litton Das

Batsmen: David Warner, Travis Head (c), Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Tanzim Hasan Sakib (vc)

AUS vs BAN Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: David Warner, Travis Head, Tim David, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis (c), Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (vc), Adam Zampa. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

AUS vs BAN: Match prediction

In-form Australia will be starting the game as favourites and are expected to win against Bangladesh.