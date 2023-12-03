AUS vs PAK: An Excellent Leader Of Great Presence… – Ian Chappell Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell heaped praise on Australian skipper Pat Cummins for his success at the 2023 World Cup. The 30-year-old led Australia to its sixth ODI World Cup title, as they defeated the home-favourite India in the marquee final.

The Australian skipper’s call at the toss was regarded as a stroke of genius, Cummins elected to bowl first, which surprised many and was considered a daring gamble considering the match’s high stakes but in the end, it favoured the Australians, as they chased down the total in a comfortable manner.

In his column for Espncricinfo, Ian Chappell hailed Pat Cummins for his outstanding leadership in the One-Day International (ODI) format of the game, which enabled the team to win their second ICC title of the year. He also compared Cummins to the great Imran Khan, who achieved remarkable success for Pakistan during his playing career.

“Cummins has not only proved himself a worthy Test captain, his leadership has now expanded and he is also successful in 50-overs cricket. I thought he’d be a good captain, but he has exceeded my expectations.

“By performing well as a captain in different countries and formats and a variety of conditions, Cummins is putting himself in that category, Only Imran of that trio – an excellent leader of great presence – played in an era of rapidly growing limited-overs cricket,” Ian Chappell said.

Despite having helped Australia win the World Test Championship (WTC) and retain the Ashes, Cummins received a lot of criticism for his captaincy following the team’s loss to South Africa and India.

The 30-year-old inspired the team after the defeat to lead his side to eight straight victories before the marquee final. He received praise as well for his tactics and strategies while playing during the big game.

I’d Put Cummins In The Same Bracket As Mark Waugh And Anil Kumble – Ian Chappell

In terms of on-field competitiveness against quality opponents, Ian Chappell ranked Australian skipper Pat Cummins in the same category as legendary cricketers Anil Kumble and Mark Waugh, who give their absolute best to the team on the field.

“I’d put Cummins in the same bracket as Mark Waugh and Anil Kumble – fierce competitors who convey their intentions purely by their actions. Shooting your mouth off doesn’t make you a tough player; quite often, it’s exactly the opposite,” Ian Chappell added.

The Australian team has been on a roll winning ICC trophies, as they won the 2021 T20 World Cup, followed by the WTC and ODI World Cup title this year alongside retaining the prestigious Ashes series on the away soil.

Pat Cummins has been a key member of the team, leading them, and would return to lead the team in the three-match test series against Pakistan.