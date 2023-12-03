AUS vs PAK: Lance Morris Recalled For The First Test Against Pakistan, As Australia Name Full-Strength Squad

Young fast-bowling sensation Lance Morris of Australia is poised to make his debut against Pakistan in the first test of the three-match series after being named in the 14-man squad for the first Test in Perth. The West Australian pacer is the only uncapped player to be named in the squad.Touted as one of the fastest bowlers in Australia, Lance Morris was picked for the West Indies game last summer but was unable to make his debut for the national team. He traveled to India earlier this year as a member of the Australian team for the Border Gavaskar Series 2023, but he did not play for the team and could be an X-factor player for Baggy Greens against Pakistan. In an interview with the media, George Bailey expressed his opinion that Pat Cummins has led Australia brilliantly in the longer format of the game, that Lance Morris has been called back into the team following his recovery from a back injury, and added that players who have participated in domestic cricket will have the chance to play for the PM’s XI against Pakistan. “This group, led by Pat Cummins, has built a strong resume over an extended period. We believe they have earnt the opportunity to start in our first home Test match at the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle.”

“Thirteen members of the squad were part of the victorious World Test Championship and successful Ashes tours over the winter and Lance Morris has been recalled after recovering from his back injury over the same period.

“As ever, there will be opportunities in the short to medium term to break into this squad and we look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the PM’s XI fixture against Pakistan later this week,” Chairman of Selectors George Bailey said. Other than Australian veteran batter Nathan Lyon replacing Todd Murphy after recovering from a calf injury, there are no other surprises in the team, which includes 10 of the starting XI from the most recent Ashes series. After losing his place as Australia’s wicketkeeper in the One-Day Internationals during their victorious 2023 World Cup campaign, Alex Carey has kept his position in the multi-day game. Similarly, Cameron Green, who was later substituted by Mitchell Marsh in Australia’s World Cup squad, makes the squad for the opening Test.

Australia squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner