AUS vs PAK: Australia Announce 13-Member Squad For The Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan After Dominating Visitors In Perth Test

Cricket Australia has named their squad for the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan, which is set to begin on Boxing Day in Melbourne. The Baggy Greens have reduced their team size from 14 to 13, releasing uncapped Lance Morris from the squad for the second game.

Emerging fast-bowler Lance Morris, who was named in the squad for the first Test, has been released by the Australian team. The 25-year-old right-arm express pacer is expected to play for Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League season. The Baggy Green is likely to field the same lineup that cruised to win in Perth.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins indicated that the team will look to play the same side against Pakistan in the second test and that the bowlers are relatively fresh after a dominant win over the Men in Green in the first test of the three-match test series.

“I don’t think injuries are going to be an issue, so I dare say it will be a pretty similar line-up at this stage, I think all the bowlers are pretty fresh after (the win in Perth). It’s basically the ideal start to the summer,” Pat Cummins said.

It appears that the seasoned Australian fast-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and skipper Pat Cummins will split new-ball duties in Melbourne, with local fast Scott Boland the only other seam option remaining in the 13-player group.

All-rounder Cameron Green has kept his spot in the team, but Cummins believes it will be difficult to make any changes to the group that dominated in Perth especially with Mitchell Marsh putting in a match-winning performance for the team.

Marnus Labuschagne has been cleared of serious injury after suffering a hand injury during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Labuschagne was hit on the little finger of his right hand by a rearing ball that leapt off a length by debutant quick Khurram Shahzad during the sixth over of Australia’s second innings and is likely to play against Pakistan in the second test.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner