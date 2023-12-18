AUS vs PAK: Australia Announce 13-Member Squad For The Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan After Dominating Visitors In Perth Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: Australia Announce 13-Member Squad For The Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan After Dominating Visitors In Perth Test

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Australia Announce 13-Member Squad For The Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan After Dominating Visitors In Perth Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM

AUS vs PAK: Australia Announce 13-Member Squad For The Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan After Dominating Visitors In Perth Test

Cricket Australia has named their squad for the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan, which is set to begin on Boxing Day in Melbourne. The Baggy Greens have reduced their team size from 14 to 13, releasing uncapped Lance Morris from the squad for the second game.

Emerging fast-bowler Lance Morris, who was named in the squad for the first Test, has been released by the Australian team. The 25-year-old right-arm express pacer is expected to play for Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League season. The Baggy Green is likely to field the same lineup that cruised to win in Perth.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins indicated that the team will look to play the same side against Pakistan in the second test and that the bowlers are relatively fresh after a dominant win over the Men in Green in the first test of the three-match test series.

“I don’t think injuries are going to be an issue, so I dare say it will be a pretty similar line-up at this stage, I think all the bowlers are pretty fresh after (the win in Perth). It’s basically the ideal start to the summer,” Pat Cummins said.

It appears that the seasoned Australian fast-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and skipper Pat Cummins will split new-ball duties in Melbourne, with local fast Scott Boland the only other seam option remaining in the 13-player group.

All-rounder Cameron Green has kept his spot in the team, but Cummins believes it will be difficult to make any changes to the group that dominated in Perth especially with Mitchell Marsh putting in a match-winning performance for the team.

Marnus Labuschagne has been cleared of serious injury after suffering a hand injury during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Labuschagne was hit on the little finger of his right hand by a rearing ball that leapt off a length by debutant quick Khurram Shahzad during the sixth over of Australia’s second innings and is likely to play against Pakistan in the second test.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

Cricket Australia

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must&#8230; &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must… – Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf

Dec 18, 2023, 4:35 PM

AUS vs PAK: This Match Didn&#8217;t Go Well For Sarfaraz Ahmed &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Backs Veteran Pakistan Wicket-keeper To Come Good Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: This Match Didn’t Go Well For Sarfaraz Ahmed – Mohammad Hafeez Backs Veteran Pakistan Wicket-keeper To Come Good Against Australia

Dec 18, 2023, 4:09 PM

AUS vs PAK: Australia Announce 13-Member Squad For The Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan After Dominating Visitors In Perth Test
AUS vs PAK: Australia Announce 13-Member Squad For The Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan After Dominating Visitors In Perth Test

Dec 18, 2023, 12:53 PM

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson Slams David Warner Despite Impressive Century In Perth Test
AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson Slams David Warner Despite Impressive Century In Perth Test

Dec 17, 2023, 3:49 PM

AUS vs PAK: Marnus Labuschagne Has Been Cleared Of Any Serious Injury After Being Sent For Scans On His Finger
AUS vs PAK: Marnus Labuschagne Has Been Cleared Of Any Serious Injury After Being Sent For Scans On His Finger

Dec 17, 2023, 2:38 PM

AUS vs PAK: It Was Hard Picking Up The Lengths But Got Through It &#8211; Steve Smith Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing Shaheen Afridi
AUS vs PAK: It Was Hard Picking Up The Lengths But Got Through It – Steve Smith Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing Shaheen Afridi

Dec 17, 2023, 2:13 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy