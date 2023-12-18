AUS vs PAK: He Is Probably The Most Important Cog In Our Bowling Line-up – Pat Cummins Wants Nathan Lyon To Challenge Shane Warne’s Record

Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon to break legendary Shane Warne’s record in test cricket. The 36-year-old became the only fourth spinner in Test cricket history to reach 500 Test wickets against Pakistan.

Nathan Lyon took his 500th Test wicket on the fourth day of Australia’s dominant victory in Perth, picking up the wicket of Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and the off-spinner now has Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Glenn McGrath (563) in his sights as he enters the twilight of his career.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins believes Nathan Lyon has four to five years in test cricket, where he can play at least 40 to 50 games for Australia in the longer format of the game, and believes that he has the ability to pick up wickets consistently, lauding him as the most important player in Australia’s bowling line-up.

“Still got another four or five years at least, with 10 games a year, I still think you’ve got 40 or 50 Test matches, that’s four or five years with 10 (matches) a year. Averaging four or five a game, so a couple of hundred (wickets) – that’s 700.”

“I don’t think it’s any secret that he (Lyon) is probably the most important cog in our bowling line-up,” Pat Cummins said.

Australia hammered Pakistan by 360 runs in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon entered the 500 Test wickets club and would be keen to pick up wickets for the team in the forthcoming years.

No Doubt Nathan Lyon Was Missed Over There In Ashes Series – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins believes Nathan Lyon provides a fantastic balance to the Australian side by bowling the majority of overs on a day, providing the fast bowlers a much-needed break on the other end, and that he has the capacity to pick up wickets regardless of the conditions.

“This game is probably a little bit different. But most games where he’s bowling 30 overs a day, basically just put him down one end and he’s not going to go for many runs. He’s going to take a few wickets and then us quick bowlers can just rotate through the other end”.

“No doubt he was missed over there in England (during this year’s Ashes series) for sure. As a captain, it makes it a lot easier knowing that bloke who has played 100-odd Test matches that knows his craft, and can bowl pretty much in any conditions, you just let him get to work so it’s great having him back. Yeah, another 500 to go,” Pat Cummins added.

The veteran off-spinner will be hoping to add to his already impressive 501 Test scalps over the next six weeks when Australia plays two more Tests against Pakistan before hosting the West Indies in a two-game series in Adelaide and Brisbane before the end of January.