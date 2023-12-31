David Warner has been a regular member of the Test squad since his debut in 2011 and has contributed immensely to Australian cricket in all three formats of the game. He will retire with over 8000 Test runs at an average of more than 45, with a best score of 335*.

In his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australian captain Greg Chappell praised David Warner as the second most devastating opener in modern history, trailing only India’s Virender Sehwag.

Warner has scored 8695 runs from 111 Test matches at an incredible strike rate of 70.3. Chappell urged the Australian selectors to find a proper replacement for Warner, given his incredible hitting skillset at the top of the order.