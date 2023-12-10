sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: I Just Think That They May Be Looking Elsewhere – Mark Waugh Names A Potential Candidate Who Can Replace David Warner As Test Opener

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: I Just Think That They May Be Looking Elsewhere – Mark Waugh Names A Potential Candidate Who Can Replace David Warner As Test Opener

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Just Think That They May Be Looking Elsewhere &#8211; Mark Waugh Names A Potential Candidate Who Can Replace David Warner As Test Opener

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh has opened up on the discussion of the potential candidates, who can open the innings alongside the seasoned opener Usman Khawaja following David Warner’s retirement from test cricket after the completion of the Pakistan test series on home soil.

Warner has stated his desire to play the New Year’s Test on his home pitch of SCG to finish off his stellar Test career. The southpaw has amassed 8487 runs in 109 Test matches. In the format, he has 25 centuries and 36 fifties to his credit and would be keen to end his career on a high in front of his home fans.

Speaking to the media, Mark Waugh feels that Australian selectors would not be convinced that any of the three specialised openers who competed in the practice game in Canberra provide a long-term option to replace David Warner because they have all been tried before. He also stated that given Usman Khawaja’s age, Australia will need to find another opener over the next few years.

“That’s the million-dollar question. Who’s going to be opening the batting with Usman Khawaja? And he’s probably not going to be around that long either,” Mark Waugh said.

Mark Waugh
Mark Waugh Credits: Twitter

“But assuming he’s still there, I guess there’s the choice of Bancroft, Harris, or Renshaw, they’re the three that I guess you think of foremost. And probably Bancroft has had the best form in the last 12 to 15 months at first-class level.

“But I’m not sure the selectors are sold on all or any of those. I just think that they may be looking elsewhere,” Mark Waugh maintained.

Specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matthew Renshaw all made runs in the Prime Minister’s XI’s match against Pakistan and would be in contention for a place when it becomes available for the West Indies series in January. Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne have also been mentioned as possible replacements for David Warner.

I Would Be Seriously Thinking Of Getting Cameron Green In To Open The Batting – Mark Waugh

Given his all-round skills in test cricket, Mark Waugh believes that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has the ability and temperament to open the batting for the team in the longer format of the game and that he has good technique to play fast bowling at the top of the order.

“There’s not a lot of other options available, but I’d be seriously thinking of getting Cameron Green in to open the batting,” Mark Waugh added.

Cameron Green
Cameron Green Credits: Twitter

“I want him in the team, because he just offers so much. He gives great balance because he bowls ten to 15 good hours, he’s a great fieldsman and I think his batting, he hasn’t quite nailed it yet, but when I (have) seen him, he’s got a good technique and he plays fast bowling well,” Mark Waugh further added.

The Australian all-rounder did not get many opportunities in the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, Cameron Green has been in excellent form in the Sheffield Shield and will be seeking to replicate that form for Australia as they begin their international season with a Test series against Pakistan.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Cameron Green

David Warner

Mark Waugh

