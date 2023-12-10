AUS vs PAK: “The Australian Test Team Prepares To Enter A Period Of Dramatic Change…” – Mitchell Johnson On Baggy Green’s Transformation Phase In Red-Ball Cricket

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson believes that the Australian test team will experience a huge shift following the three-match test series against Pakistan on December 14th. Many believe that the next series against Pakistan and the West Indies would be an ideal moment for the Baggy Greens to bring in some new faces.

Australian opener David Warner’s position is far from the only one that requires a succession plan, with eight players of the anticipated Australian team being 32 or older. Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon are also nearing the end of their careers and the Pat Cummins-led side will be hopeful of getting their backup going into the next World Test Championship cycle.

In his Column for Western Australia, Mitchell Johnson feels that the Australia test team is preparing to undergo a dramatic change, with eight players of the potential Australia playing 11 being over the age of 32, and he recalls his time in the Australian team, where once he was injured after the age of 30, much speculation about his place in the team began.

“Spots are up for grabs as the Australian Test team prepares to enter a period of dramatic change, with eight of the likely XI to face Pakistan in the first Test at Optus Stadium this week aged 32 or older, At 29, Marnus Labuschagne is the youngest player in the expected line-up.

“It’s funny remembering back to when I was injured at 30 and trying to get myself back into the team. I was hearing plenty of noise that 30 was too old as a fast bowler and that it was an age when you have peaked or are starting to slide out of your best form,” Mitchell Johnson said.

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Alex Carey have been brilliant for Australia over the years in the longer format of the game. In 2023, the Baggy Greens had a fantastic year, winning the World Test Championship final against India and retaining the Ashes series against England.

There Would Be No Better Place For Young Tearaway To Steam In For His Test Debut – Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson believes that it is a great opportunity for Australia to bring some young and performing players from domestic cricket into international cricket, with them being a relatively easier opponent on home soil, and he has urged team management to give speedster Lance Morris an opportunity in the first test against Pakistan.

“It’s the building of the future that Australia must be looking at. This summer is a great opportunity to blood some young or performing players, especially when it’s against two teams in Pakistan and the West Indies who have struggled in Australia for a decent period of time.”

“Fast bowler Lance Morris, 25, should be the first of those. With Perth likely to present a fast and bouncy pitch, there would be no better place for the young tearaway to steam in for his Test debut,” Mitchell Johnson added.

Young fast-bowling sensation Lance Morris of Australia is poised to make his debut against Pakistan in the first test of the three-match series after being named in the 14-man squad for the first Test in Perth. The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers on the Australian domestic circuit and could be a valuable addition to the team in red-ball cricket.