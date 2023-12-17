sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: It Was Hard Picking Up The Lengths But Got Through It – Steve Smith Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing Shaheen Afridi

Avinash T
Dec 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM

AUS vs PAK: It Was Hard Picking Up The Lengths But Got Through It &#8211; Steve Smith Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing Shaheen Afridi

Star Australian middle-order batter Steve Smith said that it was not easy facing Pakistan’s primary pacer Shaheen Afridi during the third play in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan. Despite an early stumble in the second innings, Australia maintained control of the first Test against Pakistan.

After Pakistan crumbled to 271 all out at the stroke of tea and lost a 216-run lead, Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja led Australia to a cautious 84 for two in the final session of Day 3. Smith was unbeaten on 43 when he was injured on the shoulder by a stinging Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery late in the day, while Khawaja was not out on 34.

The former Australian captain was hit on the forearm and called the physiotherapist to check on him following the blow, Steve Smith told the media that facing Shaheen Afridi towards the end of the innings was difficult because it was difficult to pick up the length from the surface and added that the team will look to bat the first session of Day 4 before taking a call about declaring.

“It’s alright; a bit of a bruise, but it will be fine. It was challenging out there, it got a bit dark, a lot of shadows out there. Shaheen has got a whippy action with his wrist so it was hard picking up the lengths but got through it,” Steve Smith said.

Steve Smith
Steve Smith Credits: Twitter

“Lead of 300, we are 2 down, so a good spot. It is up to the leaders to sort that out, the captain and coach will take a call. We are in a good position, bat well first session tomorrow, and then we can make some calls from there about what we want to do,” Steve Smith added.

After Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were hit hard on Day 3, Khawaja and Marsh were hit hard as the Aussies tried to retain their wickets and bodies intact in a tense morning session.

On Day 4, Australia lost Steve Smith and Travis Head in the first hour of play as Pakistan’s bowlers used the varying bounce and movement provided by the deteriorating Perth pitch to repeatedly challenge Australia’s batters.

Another strong performance by the Australian batters saw the team record 233/5, setting Pakistan a 450-run target to chase in the second innings. Pakistan, chasing a massive mark, has barely looked comfortable, losing four wickets before reaching 50 runs.

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Steve Smith

