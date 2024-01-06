AUS vs PAK: It’s Pretty Much A Dream Come True – David Warner Expresses His Gratitude For A Perfect Farewell Series

Veteran Australian opener David Warner bid an emotional farewell from red-ball cricket following Australia’s thumping win over Pakistan in the third and final test of the three-match series. The 37-year-old has been a stalwart of the Baggy Greens for many years, putting in many memorable performances.

The seasoned Australian opener received an overwhelming response at Sydney Cricket Ground, with spectators even entering the pitch to see the post-match ceremony and giving him a memorable send-off from the game. Fans flocked to the ground in great numbers to see David Warner in white for the one final time.

Speaking on a Post-match presentation, David Warner thanked his home crowd for coming out in large numbers to support him throughout his career, as well as the Australian team for backing him and providing much-needed support over a decade, and was delighted with the white-wash victory over Pakistan in his farewell series.

“To come here in front of your home crowd with the support they’ve shown me and the Australian cricket over the last decade of my career, I can’t thank them enough. Without you guys, we aren’t able to do what we do. It’s really much appreciated.

“It’s pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what’s been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw, and then the World Cup,” David Warner said.

In David Warner’s final series, Australia accomplished a remarkable 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan. The southpaw left with a bang, notching his 37th half-century in the format. The Left-handed opener scored 57 runs off 75 balls in the fourth innings as the hosts easily chased down the 130-run goal to win by eight wickets.

I Am Keen To Pursue Playing Big Bash Next Year – David Warner

David Warner confirmed that he intends to play in the Big Bash League next season and stated that he may have a talk about it in the coming days. The seasoned Australian opener is expected to play in T20 leagues throughout the world in the next few years and would captain the Dubai Capitals in ILT20.

“I definitely am keen to pursue playing Big Bash next year. There’s going to be conversations behind the scenes to allow me to do that,” David Warner added.

The left-handed opener is all set to play in T20 competitions such as the Big Bash League and the International League T20 following his retirement from red-ball cricket. Warner will captain Dubai Capitals in the second edition of the International League T20, which takes place from January 19 to February 17.