AUS vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Set To Replace Veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed For The Boxing Day Test Against Australia

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan could be on the verge of a Test return after impressing in the tourists’ Melbourne practice match replacing experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Men in Green will strive to bounce back strongly after being thrashed by Australia by 360 runs in the first of a three-match test series. The second Test starts on Tuesday, December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After impressing in a two-day practice match against Victoria, Mohammad Rizwan has pressed his claim for a Boxing Day Test comeback. Rizwan smashed a free-flowing 50 off 70 balls before retiring on day one of the hit-out, which was held behind closed doors on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed had a terrible Perth Test, particularly with the bat, making only seven runs in both innings and failing against Mitchell Starc’s pace. Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the series, as allrounder Faheem Ashraf, who had a poor Test with bat and ball is likely to sit out of the second game. Shan Masood’s led side will make the ultimate decision on the type of combination in the boxing day test.

Pakistan announce 12-man squad for second Test 🏏 The final XI will be named tomorrow.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/hZsky4cPcN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 25, 2023

However, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s exclusion remains the most important in the team. His selection for the first Test was fiercely contested because of his track record in Australia and on comparable, bouncy conditions, which was exacerbated by the way the Perth Test played out.

Despite the extended preparations for the Test — Pakistan landed in Melbourne a full week before Boxing Day – the team has spent little time at the MCG. A training session was followed by a two-day practice game at the Junction Oval on the 21st. Pakistan took a day off on the 24th, while both teams were forced to train indoors on Monday due to inclement weather.

In the absence of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s options for fast bowlers were limited for the Australia test series. Most of the burden rested on Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has slowed since returning from a knee ailment. The bowlers for the Men in Green failed to make an impression in the first test and would be keen on returning to the form on the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 12-man squad for Boxing Day Test vs Australia:

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan