AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness – Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared Australian skipper Pat Cummins’ dismissal of Babar Azam during the MCG Test with the renowned fast-bowler Dennis Lillee’s prowess with the ball. Cummins played a crucial role in Australia’s victory over Pakistan in the Melbourne test.

Under the leadership of Cummins, Australia dominated 2023 by winning the WTC final, the ODI World Cup final, and retaining the Ashes series. Winning two ICC tournaments did not slow down Pat Cummins, who returned to the red-ball series in style after a layoff.

The Australian skipper bowled exceptionally well and picked up a fantastic 10-wicket haul in the year’s final international encounter on Boxing Day.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Ian Chappell feels that Pat Cummins had a clear plan against the Pakistan team and compared him to the likes of Dennis Lillee, who has done exceedingly well for the team over the years. Chappell asserted that Cummins’ peach of a delivery to dismiss Pakistan star batter Babar Azam reminded him of the legendary Australian pacer Lillee.

“As Australia captain Pat Cummins cleverly dissected the Pakistan batting line-up to bring his team a tough victory in the second Test, I thought: what does it take to amass Test victims – lots of them?

“I liken Cummins to the great former Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillee in both inspirational qualities and heart size. Lillee wanted to get batters out, to have their number. He says, ‘Fast bowling is a mental job as well as a physical one’.

“At the top of his mark, Lillee envisioned the ball flying through to keeper Rod Marsh, who’d take the delivery at head height standing back. That’s what Lillee means when he talks about the mental side of fast bowling.”

“The spectacular delivery that Cummins produced to bowl Pakistan’s Babar Azam – dismissing the opposition’s best batter once again – reminded me of Lillee’s greatness. Like Lillee, Cummins wanted Babar out,” Ian Chappell said.

At the MCG, Babar was knocked for just one run by skipper Pat Cummins, who bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss the Pakistan batter. The former Pakistan captain had only been at the crease an over before, and Cummins, who had already taken a wicket, was in the midst of a brilliant spell. Cummins delivered a long delivery that caused the ball to seam inwards to disturb the stumps of Babar.

Despite Australia losing two successive Tests in India earlier this year, Pat Cummins had a wonderful year as a player and captain. The 30-year-old led Australia to the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and their sixth 50-over World Cup victory. The yellow team will end the year on a high note with a Test series triumph over Pakistan.