AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness – Ian Chappell

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness – Ian Chappell

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness – Ian Chappell

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 1:46 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness &#8211; Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared Australian skipper Pat Cummins’ dismissal of Babar Azam during the MCG Test with the renowned fast-bowler Dennis Lillee’s prowess with the ball. Cummins played a crucial role in Australia’s victory over Pakistan in the Melbourne test.

Under the leadership of Cummins, Australia dominated 2023 by winning the WTC final, the ODI World Cup final, and retaining the Ashes series. Winning two ICC tournaments did not slow down Pat Cummins, who returned to the red-ball series in style after a layoff.

The Australian skipper bowled exceptionally well and picked up a fantastic 10-wicket haul in the year’s final international encounter on Boxing Day.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Ian Chappell feels that Pat Cummins had a clear plan against the Pakistan team and compared him to the likes of Dennis Lillee, who has done exceedingly well for the team over the years. Chappell asserted that Cummins’ peach of a delivery to dismiss Pakistan star batter Babar Azam reminded him of the legendary Australian pacer Lillee.

“As Australia captain Pat Cummins cleverly dissected the Pakistan batting line-up to bring his team a tough victory in the second Test, I thought: what does it take to amass Test victims – lots of them?

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell. Image Credits: Twitter

“I liken Cummins to the great former Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillee in both inspirational qualities and heart size. Lillee wanted to get batters out, to have their number. He says, ‘Fast bowling is a mental job as well as a physical one’.

“At the top of his mark, Lillee envisioned the ball flying through to keeper Rod Marsh, who’d take the delivery at head height standing back. That’s what Lillee means when he talks about the mental side of fast bowling.”

“The spectacular delivery that Cummins produced to bowl Pakistan’s Babar Azam – dismissing the opposition’s best batter once again – reminded me of Lillee’s greatness. Like Lillee, Cummins wanted Babar out,” Ian Chappell said.

At the MCG, Babar was knocked for just one run by skipper Pat Cummins, who bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss the Pakistan batter. The former Pakistan captain had only been at the crease an over before, and Cummins, who had already taken a wicket, was in the midst of a brilliant spell. Cummins delivered a long delivery that caused the ball to seam inwards to disturb the stumps of Babar.

Despite Australia losing two successive Tests in India earlier this year, Pat Cummins had a wonderful year as a player and captain. The 30-year-old led Australia to the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and their sixth 50-over World Cup victory. The yellow team will end the year on a high note with a Test series triumph over Pakistan.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Ian Chappell

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Pat Cummins

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness &#8211; Ian Chappell
AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness – Ian Chappell

Jan 1, 2024, 1:46 PM

AUS vs PAK: An Excellent Leader Of Great Presence&#8230; &#8211; Ian Chappell Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills
AUS vs PAK: An Excellent Leader Of Great Presence… – Ian Chappell Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Dec 3, 2023, 4:07 PM

IND vs AUS: One Of The Big Differences Is That There Is No Rishabh Pant &#8211; Former Australian Skipper Ahead Of Ahmedabad Test Match
IND vs AUS: One Of The Big Differences Is That There Is No Rishabh Pant – Former Australian Skipper Ahead Of Ahmedabad Test Match

Mar 5, 2023, 5:05 PM

IND vs AUS: Have India Forgotten That They Won The Last Two Test Series In Australia? &#8211; Ian Chappell Slams India On Rank Turner Pitches
IND vs AUS: Have India Forgotten That They Won The Last Two Test Series In Australia? – Ian Chappell Slams India On Rank Turner Pitches

Mar 3, 2023, 6:52 PM

He Is A Bit Of A Panicker: Ian Chappell Delivers Damning Verdict On India Star&#8217;s Spin Playing Ability
He Is A Bit Of A Panicker: Ian Chappell Delivers Damning Verdict On India Star’s Spin Playing Ability

Mar 2, 2023, 11:23 AM

India Deserve No Sympathy: Australian Cricket Fraternity Slams Indore Pitch As They Accuse Hosts Of Doctoring The Pitch
India Deserve No Sympathy: Australian Cricket Fraternity Slams Indore Pitch As They Accuse Hosts Of Doctoring The Pitch

Mar 2, 2023, 9:28 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy