AUS vs PAK: We Would Wish Him Good Luck But Not Hoping For A Good End For David Warner – Shaheen Afridi Issues Warning To Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi hopes to put Australian veteran opener David Warner under extreme pressure in the three-match series, which could probably be his last series for Australia in the game’s longer format.

David Warner’s home field of Sydney will host the third and final game of the series. He stated earlier this year before the WTC Final, that he wanted to stop playing Test cricket to focus on white-ball Cricket. The southpaw has struggled to get in the red-ball format of the game, therefore the former vice-captain would like to end his career with a flourish.

Speaking to the media, Shaheen Afridi hopes that David Warner’s fairytale ending doesn’t come after the series and highlighted the importance of the series for Pakistan in the WTC Cycle.

In addition, he was upbeat about the four-day drill in Canberra that will aid in their preparation for the opening Test at Optus Stadium.

“We would wish him good luck but not hope for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us. This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship’s point table at the moment.”

“We have played against the recently announced Australia’s 14-member squad, and we are all up for this challenge. We don’t have much experience of Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth,” Shaheen Afridi said.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in a two-Test series earlier this year, placing them atop the WTC standings. Under Shan Masood, their new leader, they intend to carry on with the same pattern on the away soil, looking for their first series victory over the Baggy Greens in Australia.

David Warner has made it known that he wants to play the New Year’s Test on his home field of SCG to cap off his Test career. Reactions have been divided, with many former cricket players believing that a player should never choose where to hang up his boots without performing for the team.

David Warner has amassed 8487 runs in 109 Test matches. In the format, he has 25 centuries and 36 fifties to his credit.

Pakistan will visit Australia for a three-match Test series. The first match is set to take place in Perth beginning on December 14.

Melbourne and Sydney will host the second and third Tests, respectively. David Warner would look to transform his white-ball form to red-ball cricket, to finish his career on a high at the next games for Australia.