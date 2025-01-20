The stand-in captain for Australia in the upcoming two Tests in Sri Lanka, in the absence of their regular leader Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, has received a new concern regarding hit fitness as he has added an elbow injury to the list during the going Big Bash League (BBL) while playing for the Sydney Sixers.

The former captain of Australia has had many elbow issues in the past as he sustained an injury to his right arm and had surgery in 2019. The new problem starts while throwing the ball in the field for the Sixers during their washed-out clash against the Thunder on Friday (January 17).

It has delayed the departure for the team’s training camp in Dubai as he desires more advice from a specialist, but a statement from Cricket Australia has claimed that the New South Wales batter would be leaving later this week. If he becomes unavailable for the series, then the informed all-rounder Travis Head will lead the side for the very first time.

The tourists hope that the left-arm spinner, Matthew Kuhnemann, will be able to play a part on the tour despite having surgery on a fractured right thumb that he sustained against the Hobart Hurricanes last week.

“He will remain in Australia while the surgical wound heals further. He is planning to resume bowling this week to join the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well.” CA expressed.

Kuhnemann, who played three red-ball games in India during their 2023 tour, which included taking 5/16 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to put the platform for the visitors’ comeback in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, had shaped a key figure in Australia’s bowling line-up for the two games with selectors putting so much value for the left-arm spinner.

If he doesn’t make the tour, it will increase the chance of an all-rounder Copper Connolly, who bowls a little bit of left-arm spin, potentially making his Test debut after just four first-class encounters, which is yet to reward him a wicket.

“I haven’t been reading too much into it. But if the opportunity arises for me to make my debut, then I will try to make the most of it. I think it’s just about going over there and learning what it’s like playing in those subcontinent conditions and just enjoying the boys around me and the coaching staff.” Connolly expressed after helping Perth Scorchers to victory over the Adelaide Strikers.

The regular captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, wants more advice as he recovers from the increased left ankle soreness that took place during the five-match recent series against India in the BGT 2024-25. He was named the leader of the Champions Trophy squad last week as it remains uncertain if he will make the event.

“He will seek specialist rehabilitation advice this week and is likely to require a period of physical preparation and recovery. The [national selection panel] will continue to monitor Cummins’ recovery leading into the Champions Trophy.” Cricket Australia stated.

Australia has already qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, where they will face South Africa at Lord’s in London in June this year. They will also aim to do well after a tough time in the last few editions of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 1