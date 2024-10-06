The preparations for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 are towards the fag end, as the selector head of the event and the former selector of the Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jatin Paranjpe, has highlighted his view regarding the performance of the Blue Brigade for their 2-0 series win over Bangladesh.

India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, looked a different beast as they took the aggressive route of batting in their first innings. Having bundled out the opponent side for an average score, the opening partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit tore up the visiting bowling and smashed them for 51 runs in three overs.

The aim was to get as many runs before the close of the day’s play, which would have allowed them to take a few wickets off the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side. The most important part of the whole scenario was how quickly they changed the template and focused only on winning the game.

Jatin Paranjpe addresses the Kanpur Test victory for India as a trailer for BGT 2024-25

The former BCCI selector, Jatin Paranjpe, has praised the contribution of the veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin as a thrilling novel. He won the ‘Player of the Match’ award at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, scoring a century and picking up a five-wicket haul during their 280-run victory.

The whole batting department during the second Test match at the Green Park Stadium kept on smashing the bowlers around the park, which was the most satisfying part of how well this team had gelled among themselves.

“Ashwin’s best three to five years are in front of him. Watching him bat and bowl is exactly like reading a thriller novel. You are holding your breath and eagerly waiting for the next ball just, like you wait to read the next page of a book.” Paranjpe expressed his thoughts during a discussion on NDTV.

Because of them making a trip to Australia by the end of the year, the management decided that India would play the first game in Chennai on the red-soil track, which would allow their batters to get along with the pace and bounce of the surface.

Jatin also highlighted that the victory of India in Kanpur was just a trailer of what would be going to happen for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 in Australia.

“I think Ashwin is in tremendous form, and what happened with Team India in that Kanpur Test is just a trailer about what is going to happen in Australia.” The former selector predicted.

When he was asked to select his favorite player of the current team, he opted for the opening batter, Prithvi Shaw, who has been out of the Indian team, having played his last game more than three years ago.

“My favorite player from the Indian cricket team, being a left-hander, I am a bit partial towards the left-handed batters. So, I have two current favorites- one is Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the other one is Rishabh Pant.” Paranjpe elaborated during the conversation. “But out of the current lot, one guy who is my favorite but not in the Indian team is Prithvi Shaw.”

“I think he is just so talented like, poetry in motion, both sides of the pitch. Apart from his talent, I love his intent of going after the bowlers. This same intent can be seen in Jaiswal and Pant, so I like that kind of player.” Jatin Paranjpe concluded.

The first Test of the BGT 2024/25 between India and Australia will begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.