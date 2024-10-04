The former Indian pace bowler, S Sreesanth, has displayed his bold confidence towards the Indian team as they look to start their campaign over New Zealand in the recently started Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai and Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The balance of the squad and the well-balanced all-around coaching staff have been the reasons for the prediction.

During a recent interaction on Star Sports, S Sreesanth touched on the biggest strength of the Blue Brigade ahead of the tournament, where they are placed in the ‘A’ group along with Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia.

“This squad is brilliant. First of all, I will say the captain to the entire team. The supporting staff is so great and more than that, Amol bhai (Muzumdar), who is the coach, is a beautiful human being and a great personality. So I have full belief the team will return after winning the World Cup.” S Sreesanth claimed during the discussion.

Recently, the Indian coach Anmol Mazumdar and the captain Harmanpreet Kau have shared their views on the upcoming event, and the pacer had gained so much confidence on the back of those words, where they mentioned that if they play the event with full potential, they can beat any team.

“I also watched the press conference where the coach and captain Harmanpreet (Kaur) were extremely confident. Especially when they were asked about Australia, they said if their team plays to their full potential, they will defeat any team, and that’s the truth. It’s all about the belief system. I am very confident that this team will win the World Cup.” S Sreesanth shared his thoughts.

Recently, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was unbeaten for the entire women’s Asia Cup 2024 but lost the final against the hosts Sri Lanka in Dambulla. They, however, won both of their two warm-up games against West Indies and South Africa, respectively, and hope to continue the same momentum in the main event.

S Sreesanth fails to see any weak point in the Indian team

In the same interaction with Star Sports, S Sreesanth was asked to address the biggest challenge of the Blue Brigade. It could be Australia, which is the defending champion of the event. The former pacer shed light on the healthy number of all-rounders in the side who carry the ability to nail big sixes.

“I always believe you have got to believe in your routines and your work ethic. So I don’t see any challenge. If someone is challenging you, we have so much talent in our team, from the opening batters to the middle order.” S Sreesanth explained.

“Even in the lower order, we have got all-rounders who can hit sixes. So I have a strong feeling that this team does not have any disadvantages or minus points.” The 41-year-old highlighted.

The new commentator has advised the Indian team and co. to pay attention to their game plans rather than worrying about the opponent sides.

“More than focusing on other teams, I would love to focus on our Indian team and not worry about any cricket team. It’s just another batter and another bowler who is coming at you. If the Indian team plays to their full potential, I don’t see any challenge for them.” S Sreesanth concluded.

The fast bowler has picked up the White Ferns and Australia as the two teams, which can challenge the Indian team in the group stage of the tournament.