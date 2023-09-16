SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Australian Opener Travis Head Hurts His Left Hand, Putting His World Cup Participation In Jeopardy

SW Desk

Sep 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM

Australian Opener Travis Head Hurts His Left Hand, Putting His World Cup Participation In Jeopardy

The Australian team will be sweating out on the fitness of their opener Travis Head going into the ODI World Cup next month after he injured his hand while batting against South Africa in the 4th ODI international against South Africa on Friday.

In the seventh over of the fourth ODI, Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee delivered a short delivery that smacked the batsman in the head and left hand and was forced to retire hurt after facing three more deliveries as he looked in sheer discomfort in the middle.

Speaking to the media, the southpaw’s hand fracture was confirmed by Andrew McDonald, who added that he would be evaluated further tomorrow after the scans. He disclosed that Travis Head injured his hand joint and is hopeful that the Australian opener will participate in the ODI World Cup in India.

Andrew McDonald
Andrew McDonald. Image Credits: Twitter

“It’s a confirmed fracture, As to the nature of what sort of time frame that lends itself to, that will be assessed tomorrow.

“I think he’s going to go in for more scans tomorrow to get a detail of that, then we’ll work out the management of it from there. I’m not a medical person but I think it’s a bit higher up than the finger itself…it’s in a joint (in the hand) somewhere. Fingers crossed with the World Cup fast approaching,” Andrew McDonald said.

Travis Head was expected to open the innings with David Warner in a bid to build a formidable combination with Warner at the top. Head walked into the side to fill the void left by Aaron Finch’s retirement announcement. Head has done a decent job for the team in the 50-over format of the game and the southpaw is also capable of bowling in some off-spin in the middle overs.

Travis Head
Travis Head Credits: Twitter

The Australian opener was named in Australia’s preliminary World Cup squad, and he could be racing against time to be fully fit for the opening game against India in Chennai.

The Baggy Greens will have the option of Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green opening the innings for the side in the absence of Travis Head and the management is hopeful of having him in the later part of the tournament.

Pat Cummins-led side comprises seasoned players who have extensive experience playing in Indian conditions and they will walk in as one of the favourites to win the ODI World Cup in India.

Tagged:

Andrew McDonald

Australia National Cricket Team

travis head

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Australian Opener Travis Head Hurts His Left Hand, Putting His World Cup Participation In Jeopardy
Australian Opener Travis Head Hurts His Left Hand, Putting His World Cup Participation In Jeopardy

Sep 16, 2023, 2:48 PM

Former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill Accused Of Taking Part In Big Cocaine Deal
Former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill Accused Of Taking Part In Big Cocaine Deal

Sep 15, 2023, 10:41 AM

SA vs AUS: Australia Replaces Pakistan As The New No. 1 ODI Team After A Dominating Victory Over South Africa
SA vs AUS: Australia Replaces Pakistan As The New No. 1 ODI Team After A Dominating Victory Over South Africa

Sep 10, 2023, 5:14 PM

SA vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell Postpones Surgery To Pursue ODI World Cup Dream In India
SA vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell Postpones Surgery To Pursue ODI World Cup Dream In India

Sep 10, 2023, 4:09 PM

SA vs AUS: David Warner Becomes The First Australian Opener To Score 20 ODI Hundreds, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Opener With Most Centuries
SA vs AUS: David Warner Becomes The First Australian Opener To Score 20 ODI Hundreds, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Opener With Most Centuries

Sep 10, 2023, 2:12 PM

SA vs AUS: It Is Not Under My Control &#8211; Marnus Labuschagne Opens Upon World Cup Non-selection After His Match-winning Knock Against South Africa
SA vs AUS: It Is Not Under My Control – Marnus Labuschagne Opens Upon World Cup Non-selection After His Match-winning Knock Against South Africa

Sep 10, 2023, 1:47 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links