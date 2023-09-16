Australian Opener Travis Head Hurts His Left Hand, Putting His World Cup Participation In Jeopardy

The Australian team will be sweating out on the fitness of their opener Travis Head going into the ODI World Cup next month after he injured his hand while batting against South Africa in the 4th ODI international against South Africa on Friday.

In the seventh over of the fourth ODI, Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee delivered a short delivery that smacked the batsman in the head and left hand and was forced to retire hurt after facing three more deliveries as he looked in sheer discomfort in the middle.

Speaking to the media, the southpaw’s hand fracture was confirmed by Andrew McDonald, who added that he would be evaluated further tomorrow after the scans. He disclosed that Travis Head injured his hand joint and is hopeful that the Australian opener will participate in the ODI World Cup in India.

“It’s a confirmed fracture, As to the nature of what sort of time frame that lends itself to, that will be assessed tomorrow.

“I think he’s going to go in for more scans tomorrow to get a detail of that, then we’ll work out the management of it from there. I’m not a medical person but I think it’s a bit higher up than the finger itself…it’s in a joint (in the hand) somewhere. Fingers crossed with the World Cup fast approaching,” Andrew McDonald said.

Travis Head was expected to open the innings with David Warner in a bid to build a formidable combination with Warner at the top. Head walked into the side to fill the void left by Aaron Finch’s retirement announcement. Head has done a decent job for the team in the 50-over format of the game and the southpaw is also capable of bowling in some off-spin in the middle overs.

The Australian opener was named in Australia’s preliminary World Cup squad, and he could be racing against time to be fully fit for the opening game against India in Chennai.

The Baggy Greens will have the option of Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green opening the innings for the side in the absence of Travis Head and the management is hopeful of having him in the later part of the tournament.

Pat Cummins-led side comprises seasoned players who have extensive experience playing in Indian conditions and they will walk in as one of the favourites to win the ODI World Cup in India.