Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, and the team must name a replacement before the February 12 deadline.

Marsh has been dealing with back problems since the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. He lost his spot to Beau Webster before the final match in Sydney. He hasn’t played cricket since making one appearance for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL 2024-25 earlier this month.

Cricket Australia announced on Friday that Mitchell Marsh will miss the ICC Champions Trophy owing to chronic lower back pain and dysfunction.

According to the statement, the National Selection Panel and medical staff ruled him out of the competition due to worsening back problems in recent weeks.

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction. The National Selection Panel and Australian men’s medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation. His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer-term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation,” CA statement read.

Marsh will now prioritize rest and rehabilitation as part of his recovery strategy. Cricket Australia indicated that the National Selection Panel will decide on his replacement shortly. The final ICC Champions Trophy squad must be submitted by February 12.

Australia Faces Injury Concerns for Key Players

Mitchell Marsh contributed significantly to Australia’s ODI World Cup 2023 victory in India, scoring 441 runs at an average of 49.00 and a strike rate of 107.56, including two centuries. His withdrawal from the Champions Trophy creates a vacancy in the middle order, allowing Alex Carey to play as a specialist hitter.

Australia is also dealing with injury issues, as Marcus Stoinis (hamstring) and captain Pat Cummins (ankle) are recuperating from setbacks, and Cameron Green has already been ruled out due to back surgery. If Cummins is unable to participate in the event, Steve Smith or Josh Inglis could head the team.

