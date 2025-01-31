One of the long-time servants for Saurashtra, Sheldon Jackson, has always stood up when it’s required the most for the side in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The veteran has now celebrated a new and unique record among all the batters in the Ranji Trophy.

Sheldon Jackson became the highest six-hitter among the players, representing the Ranji teams during the final group stage of the current season. On January 30, he celebrated his record against Assam at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The 38-year-old has been playing the red-ball domestic tournament since 2011 for Saurashtra. He is the second leading run-getter of the side with the help of 6753 runs in 164 innings at an average of 44.42 and a strike rate of 59.78, with the help of 19 centuries and 37 half-centuries at the best score of 186.

Sheldon Jackson sits in the list at the second position, just below Cheteshwar Pujara’s 7742 runs in 140 innings at an average of 63.45 and a strike rate of 57.51, shouldering on 25 centuries and as many half-centuries at the best score of 352.

Sheldon Jackson overtakes Naman Ojha in this special record.

Sheldon Jackson has now surpassed India’s former wicket-keeper batter, Naman Ojha’s tally of 143 over boundaries with his first maximum of the match in his 100th first-class appearance for Saurashtra. He walked out at the fourth position during their first innings in a must-win clash, as his milestone over boundary came against Assam’s fast bowler, Rahul Singh, over cow corner.

He also recorded 19 of his 21 first-class appearances for Saurashtra, only behind Pujara’s haul of 25 centuries for the side. Sheldon Jackson is one of the six batters to record over 100-plus sixes for the batters who have represented the Ranji side. Manish Pandey, Paras Dogra, Saurabh Tiwary, and Yusuf Pathan completed the club.

The wicket-keeper batter was one of the integral parts of their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in the 2019-20 season, where he topped the chart for the team in the batting department with the help of 809 runs at an average of 50-plus. He grabbed three centuries, including the vital match-winning hundred in the semifinal. He scored 588 runs in the 2022-23 season when Saurashtra lifted their second title while managing 160 in the semi-final against Karnataka.

In the first seven games of the group stage of the domestic event in 2024-25, the right-handed batter cracked 293 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 60.66 with the help of two half-centuries.

Earlier in January, the veteran decided to call time on the limited-overs career. He retired with 2792 runs in 84 innings at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 83.34, with the help of 14 half-centuries and nine centuries at the best score of unbeaten 150 runs.

“It’d been at the back of my mind from even before the tournament, and I kept taking it game by game but before the Punjab match, I told the team but they wanted me to bow out on the field. It was a very gracious move from them, and I’m thankful for that gesture.” He revealed during a past interaction with ESPNcricinfo.

Sheldon Jackson hopes to carry the same momentum in the rest of the season as they are currently chasing a vital victory against Assam. The wicket-keeper has already been dismissed on 48 runs in 86 balls, as the team is currently on 361/3 in 90 overs.