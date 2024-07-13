The India fast bowler Avesh Khan has shown his desire to play Test cricket for India in the upcoming future, as his pace would be quite handy for the team, especially in the bouncy conditions of Australia and the seaming environment of South Africa. Even he could play a huge role in the New Zealand tour.

Avesh Khan has featured in the shortest format of the game for India during their ongoing five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, where they are leading it with a 2-1 margin, after making a good comeback since losing the first game at the Harare Sports Club.

In this series, the Madhya Pradesh bowler has picked up six wickets in three games, at an average of under 14, and an economy of 7.54, with a strike rate of 11 and a best bowling figure of 3/15. His pace has never made it easy for the opponent batters, as his lengths have been quite tricky where a batter never really gets sure whether you come forward or go back.

‘I love to bowl with the red ball’- Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has a very short amount of experience in first-class cricket for Madhya Pradesh, even after making his debut back in 2014, against the Railways. In those 10 years, he has been part of only 43 FC games, as he has nailed 165 wickets in those 76 innings, at an average of under 23.

The strike rate of 43 is quite decent, with 10 four-wicket and eight five-wicket hauls, which has been impressive, especially bowling at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The injury hasn’t helped him a lot in recent times, which saw him losing his T20I place in the Indian team recently.

While speaking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), before the fourth T20I game on Saturday, Avesh Khan feels that he has the skill to execute the red-ball and can have the same success as he has done in the domestic circuit.

‘I’m very excited for Test cricket as I feel it’s a format where I can prove myself which I’ve done for my state team, India A or while Duleep, Deodhar trophy.’ Avesh Khan expressed this during the interaction. ‘I’m waiting for that chance as there’s a different kind of fun playing Test cricket.’

Fast bowling is never an easy job, and it takes a lot out of your body, to run in under the heat, especially in India, it shows the mental toughness of the players.

‘I love to bowl with the red ball as I bowl around 20-25 overs in a day for my state team as well. In the entire season, I bowl around 300-350 overs so I’m looking forward for a chance to play Test cricket and do well for my country in the longest format.’ Avesh Khan noted during the meeting.

The Harare Sports Club is another place that offers spongy bounce and makes it quite tough for the batters to stay long and keep on batting.

‘We have played on different wickets here. We played the first two matches on the same deck, there was good bounce in the first match but in the second it had flattened out.’ Avesh Khan sheds light during the chat. ‘The conditions are good, since it is an open ground the ball also swings a bit.’

The wicket has dried up a lot due to the sun and still, the bowlers got to prepare themselves to bowl on those sorts of tracks.

‘But since these matches are played in daytime, sometimes the wicket dries up but as a bowler you should be prepared to bowl in all situations.’ Avesh Khan concluded. ‘I always try to take wickets for my team and with bigger boundaries here, as a bowler that is enjoyable.’

Looking at the busy schedule of India’s home season, it will be interesting to see if Avesh gets to fulfill his dream this year.