AEW Dynasty 2025 witnessed the latest title defense for the women’s world champion Toni Storm where she was able to barely escape with the title against Megan Bayne. Defending her title against an up-and-rising as well as a protected wrestler of the locker room, the reigning champion secured a roll-up win, hinting that a rematch could be in the pipeline.

Donning a “Rocky” gear after a video vignette inspired by the movie, Toni Storm was out at AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view in her first defense since a bloody Hollywood Ending match against Mariah May at Revolution. The two went back-and-forth into the contest, and things got really heated up after Bayne attempted a suicidal dive through the middle rope, but took out Storm’s butler Luther, instead.

Storm used Luther’s back for leverage, hitting her opponent with a DDT. Storm soon followed up with a crossbody off the middle rope, but Penelope Ford continued to interfere numerous times in the match in favor of Bayne on behalf of Bayne in this match at AEW Dynasty 2025. Later, Luther got her up on the shoulders and carried her to the back, distracting Bayne.

AEW Dynasty 2025: Toni Storm picks a roll-up win over Megan Bayne

Storm took advantage of the distraction and hit Bayne with the Storm Zero finisher but Bayne kicked out at only one. Bayne got Storm up on her shoulders, as Storm escaped the hold and rolled “The Goddess of AEW” up for a fluke victory at AEW Dynasty 2025. Bayne couldn’t believe the outcome as Storm quickly rolled out of the ring and reunited with Luther to end the segment.

EXCLUSIVE: Cameras catch up with @MeganBayne after her Women's World Championship Match at #AEWDynasty pic.twitter.com/sjZ0xNp0lm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

The rivalry over the women’s title, eyeing a match at AEW Dynasty 2025 began in the week of the AEW Revolution PPV show, where the first-ever four-time Women’s World Champion in the company, Storm defeated Mariah May for the gold at the PPV in LA. As Storm was celebrating her win on Dynamite, Bayne jumped her from behind.

Promos from both Toni Storm and Megan Bayne aired on the AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday, last week, to make the match official for AEW Dynasty 2025. Heading into the match, Bayne was 5-0 in singles matches in her AEW career, and henceforth, she suffered her first clean pinfall loss against Storm at the Philly PPV.