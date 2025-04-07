WWE Hall of Famer Edge AKA Adam Copeland AKA Cope left AEW Dynasty 2025 with a stretcher, thanks to an attack handed by his own good buddies after a last-minute turn-on. It appears that AEW has a long-term storytelling in store for their fanbase that will eventually witness a major reunion down the road at All In: Texas.

In one of the major matches from the AEW Dynasty 2025 match card, Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Pac, & Claudio Castagnoli) defeated Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to retain the AEW Trios Championships. The finishing moments of this match saw Wheeler pushing Cope into Dax and then pinning Dax for the win.

AEW Dynasty 2025: FTR turned on Cope after tag team match

Once the match was over at AEW Dynasty 2025, Cope & Cash helped Dax up on his feet as all three men hugged. Cope raised FTR’s hand but Dax turned heel and took Cope out with a Piledriver. Dax brought two steel chairs into the ring for a Con-Chair-To. He gave the second chair to Cash, wanting him to hit Cope with it but Cash refused and pushed down Dax.

However, Cash picked up Cope and hit Cope with the Shatter Machine alongside Dax, solidifying his heel-turn. FTR then hit a Piledriver on Cope on top of a steel chair. Two Con-Chair-Tos followed this move to the Cope. The Rated-R Superstar was taken to the back on a stretcher to finish this segment at AEW Dynasty 2025.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 edition of Fightful show, it was mentioned that the company’s creative team is planning to reunite Cope with Christian Cage for a tag team match against FTR, and this much is possibly penciled in for All In: Texas. After a heel run in AEW, Cage’s Patriarchy cohorts are also up for a possible breakdown, as it appears.

For the time being, Cope will be out of action following the brutal attack suffered at the hands of FTR at AEW Dynasty 2025. Tony Khan affirmed the same during a post-show conference, saying that it was a heinous attack and that he’s concerned for Cope’s health-related reasons. He’s expected to be back in time for All In: Texas scheduled from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball, on Saturday, July 12.