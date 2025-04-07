Mercedes Mone not only continued with her undefeated streak at AEW Dynasty 2025 but also advanced one step closer to the AEW Women’s World Championship picture. Winning her scheduled match, she’s now headed to the next round match with her ultimate destination being All In: Texas.

In the third match of AEW Dynasty 2025, TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Julia Hart to advance to the next round of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Mone will go on to face either Harley Cameron or ROH Women’s Champion Athena in the semi-finals. Chances are high that the dream singles bout between Mone and Athena is happening sooner rather than later.

Coming back to AEW Dynasty 2025, Hart, a former TBS Champion herself, had answers to each of the offenses by Mone. Hart was able to gain control in the early part of the match with the champion slightly distracted with the audience. However, Mone got Hart hung up upside down in the ropes by her knees, but Hart eventually got out of the way, sending Mone out of the ring.

AEW Dynasty 2025: Mercedes Mone moves to next round of AEW Owen Hart Cup

As the match continued at AEW Dynasty 2025, Hart hit a cross body to Mone to take her out. Hart hit a DDT for a near fall but then got hit with a second DDT by her opponent. Hart also attempted with a moonsault but Mone got her legs up.

After hitting with two backstabbers, Mone locked in the Statement Maker, but Hart was able to continue in the match and counter with a Hartless. Mone rolled back into the Statement Maker and, in the end, was able to pin Hart for the victory with a cradle to move to the next round of the tournament.

AEW Dynasty 2025 marked Mone and Hart’s first-ever singles match in AEW after they shared the ring in a tag team bout on last Saturday’s Collision episode. Mone will now move on to face the winner of the Athena vs. Harley Cameron bout, which is yet to be announced on AEW programming. Jamie Hayter will face Billie Starkz while Kris Statlander will face Thunder Rosa on the other side of the Owens Hart Cup bracket at TBA dates.

