Team India are expected to tour Sri Lanka in August after the tour of Bangladesh was postponed. The Men in Blue were originally scheduled to visit Bangladesh in August for a three ODIs and as many T20Is.

However, the BCCI recently announced that the series has been postponed to September 2026. While the board did not specify any reason, the political turmoil in Bangladesh is seen as the key reason behind the decision.

With the Bangladesh series postponed, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly offered to host India for an identical series, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

New vice-captain for India?

It would not be surprising if the BCCI accept the offer from SLC and send Team India to Sri Lanka for the limited-overs tour. And for the tour, the selectors are expected to spring a number of surprises. One of the big calls that the selectors could take is to appoint a new vice-captain for the T20I team.

While Suryakumar Yadav is set to be the captain, he could have a new deputy. Earlier this year, Axar Patel was named as the vice-captain when India hosted England for a T20I series in January. However, things have changed followed the appointment of Shubman Gill as the Test captain.

He is being seen by many as the future India captain in all the three formats. Gill was also the vice-captain of the team for the Champions Trophy this year. According to reports, the selectors could decide to hand him the vice-captaincy for the T20I team as well.

India eye series win:

India are currently in England for the ongoing five-match Test series. England won the third Test by 22 runs to go 2-1 up in the series. The Shubman Gill-led side will be desperate to win the remaining two games and register a famous series win in England.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007 and will be eager to end the long wait. The fourth Test is scheduled to be played from July 23 in Manchester.