The upcoming young Indian middle-order batter, Ayush Badoni, was asked to pick one of his batting Indian batting partners and he came up with an interesting choice of player. The expectation was to pick one of the two superstars of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the young batter went with a different option.

Generally, it’s a dream for any player for any player to partner one of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the batting department, but instead of that Ayush Badoni has decided to select one of his teammates from the Delhi side.

The 24-year-old is a successful member of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, as he has smashed 634 runs in 42 innings at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of over 130, with four half-centuries and a best score of unbeaten 59 runs.

Ayush Badoni picks his favorite between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The Delhi-born, in terms of T20 cricket, has notched up 977 runs in 49 innings at an average of under 31 and a strike rate of over 135, shouldering on five half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 80-run knock.

Recently, playing for the South Delhi Superstarz, Ayush Badoni, contributed with an extra-ordinary knock of 165 runs in 55 balls with the help of eight boundaries and 19 sixes in the game, as he now holds the record for most sixes (19) in a T20 innings, going past the ‘Universe Boss’, the former West Indies left-hander opening batter Chris Gayle.

During the knock, he put up a great partnership with their opening batter, Priyansh Arya, of 285 runs for the second wicket. The opening batter also managed a windy knock of 120 runs in just 50 balls, shouldering on ten boundaries and as many as sixes as the team scored 308/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Badoni, who was asked to choose his favorite batting partner between Rohit and Kohli, has decided to play a reverse scoop shot, by going with a third person.

“I think in the case of the batting partner, I will go with Priyansh Arya because we have complemented each other a lot while batting together, and we both love a lot playing together.” Ayush Badoni said during a short interview.

Arya is another upcoming shortest-format batter. The 22-year-old has smashed 248 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.55 and a strike rate of 155, shouldering a couple of fifties and a best score of 81-run knock.

Badoni was again asked to choose one of his favorite players between Rohit and Kohli, and he looked to defend the question with a full face of the bat.

“I think both (Kohli and Rohit) are good. And I am a huge fan of both of them, and I have spoken with both of them, and it’s hard to choose one of them.” Ayush Badoni concluded.

He will look to develop himself a little better and retain the same form during the next season of the Indian Premier League for the LSG side if he gets retained.