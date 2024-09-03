After two successful first two seasons of the SA20 league, the schedule for the third edition of the 20-over league tournament has also been announced. The champions of both the previous events, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, led by Aiden Markram, will start their defense against MI Cape Town at home. The same ground will also decide the first team qualifying for the final at the end of the 30-match SA20 league.

The Wanderers, which hosted the inaugural season of the league, will also stage the final of this edition after Newlands hosted the last one. Even though no result has been displayed behind moving to Johannesburg, the huge capacity of 30000 people could be a reason behind this switch.

Kingsmead and Boland Park won’t be getting any marquee game of the SA20 league, as SuperSport Park will host the eliminator and qualifier on consecutive days, while reserve day has been kept for the finals.

SA20 teams to finalize full squads on October 01

The season is anticipated to be a bigger one, especially on the back of some of the England players making their presence after they missed the last edition due to their winter trip to India for the five-match Test series. The likes of Joe Root, and the former wicket-keeper batter of the Indian team, Dinesh Karthik, will also be part of the event.

The young right-arm pacer bowler, Kwena Maphaka, will try to collect experiences from the veterans, while for the Johannesburg Super Kings, it will be an emotional homecoming for their homeboy and the currently New Zealand opening batter, Devon Conway, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis.

Graeme Smith, the former Protea captain and the commissioner of the SA20 league, expressed his excitement about what’s expected to be a bigger season, with the balanced mixture between the international talents and local stars of the game.

“Season 3 is set to be bigger and better, with a fantastic lineup of matches that will captivate our fans. We’re thrilled to start the season in Gqeberha with our defending champions and look forward to an action-packed summer of cricket.” The former left-handed opening batter remarked. “As we welcome international talent to the roaring pool of local stars, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience for both players and fans alike.”

The likes of England’s red-ball captain, Ben Stokes, and the former New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, will also be part of their very first SA20 season.

SA20 2025 Full Schedule