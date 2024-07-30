The most burning topic of the recent cricketing world has been Pakistan’s captaincy. Under Babar Azam, the national team didn’t enjoy a healthy time in the recent Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America, and they also performed poorly in the ODI World Cup 2023 last year.

Before the Australia trip towards the end of 2023, Shan Masood was appointed as the new Test captain of the Pakistan side. He is expected to continue in the role for a long time, as they are gearing up for a long home season, where they will host seven Tests altogether- against Bangladesh, England, and West Indies.

With the amount of criticism Babar Azam has faced in recent times on his leadership because of two poor ICC events, it will be very unlikely for him to continue in the captaincy role in both formats.

Pakistan pacer picks his favorite captain between Babar Azam and Shan Masood

Since making his first appearance in the Pakistan Test side, Aamer Jamal has impressed the world with his all-round performances. He has been part of all three Test matches in Australia, where he managed to pick 18 wickets at an average of under 21 with two five-wicket hauls.

Besides this, the right-handed batter also smashed 143 runs in the red-ball format in six innings, at an average of just under 30, with a best score of 82-run knock.

During a recent interaction on Cricwick, the pacer was asked to differentiate the captaincy styles of both Babar Azam and Shan Masood, to which Jamal spoke about both of the captains’ different mindsets and approaches in the team.

‘If you see in terms of captaincy, then both of them have a different mindset. If I talk about myself, I too have a different mindset. My approach will be different. Shan bhai (Shan Masood) and Bobby bhai (Babar Azam) have different approaches.’ Aamer Jamal expressed to Cricwick.

Playing 33 first-class games, he had shared a very good relationship with the current Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood for the last three to four years, as he looked back at the time when he went to bowl for the team in the net sessions.

‘With both of them, I have a very good relationship. Even with Shan bhai, I have had a strong relationship since playing in the first-class and not playing the next three to four years.’ The 28-year-old noted. ‘So, I went to the Pakistan team to bowl in the practice session. So from then, he has been treating me quite well.’

The youngster, however, felt that Babar Azam’s captaincy had been a little defensive, while he and Masood would love to go for the aggressive and attacking approach.

‘So, both of them have a different mindset. For Bobby Bhai (Babar Azam)- I think he sometimes gets a little bit defensive. He thinks it’s important to save yourself a little bit, while myself and Shan Bhai love to go for attacking.’ Jamal observed during the conversation.

He ended by saying how both of them had carried the quality of understanding their players and asked them about their demands and desires in the field.

‘Shan Masood is a bit like- if somebody throws punch to you, then you should throw punch back on them. So there are two things. Otherwise, in captaincy, both understand yourself being a player, and both ask about your demands and desires. So, both understand the player and know how to handle themselves.’ The Mianwali-born concluded.

Jamal is expected to be part of the Pakistan Test side under Shan Masood against Bangladesh in the two-match series.