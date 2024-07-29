The veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed the commentators for not being aware of the run-out rule at the non-striker’s end. His comments came after the game between Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024.

The beginning of the incident happened during the first innings of the game, when the home side was batting, and their captain Ravichandran Ashwin was present on the crease. During the 15th over of the match, the left-arm spin bowler Mohan Prasath stopped in his run-up as the batter was inching out of his crease.

The replay, however, showed that Ashwin had his bat on the crease for the whole duration, which saved him from getting dismissed at the bowler’s end. The all-rounder has been quite clear about his stance on not allowing any unfair advantage to the batters in this process.

“They don’t know the rule”- Ravichandran Ashwin writes on ‘X’

Prasath warned Ravichandran Ashwin on that note, as the whole ground gave a very interesting reaction to the whole incident. The all-rounder managed to 15 runs in 13 balls with the help of just one boundary to carry his side to 135 before they were bundled out in 19.4 overs.

Also Read: Not Virat Kohli! Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes The 1st Player To Achieve This Feat In 2024

Mohan ended with figures of 0/14 in his four overs, before the Kings went on to earn the victory in the game with four wickets in hand. However, despite the win, they ended in the fifth position with three wins in sevens, which ruled them out of the playoffs of the event.

However, the run-out incident was yet to end at the ground. A social media user on ‘X’ wondered why the commentators didn’t point out the fact that Ravichandran Ashwin was in the crease at the time of the delivery stride.

‘Why are the commentators not pointing the fact that he was in at the time of the delivery stride and that it would have been a Not out?’ A user wrote on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

The Tamil Nadu-born replied to the inquiry on the social media platform.

‘Cos they don’t know the rule.’- Ravichandran Ashwin penned down.

The veteran bowler also shared the run-out rule at the non-striker’s end, which indicates the fact that the bowler’s arm must not reach the highest point of his or her normal bowling action in the delivery stride, and once it does, it no longer remains possible for the bowler to dismiss the batter in that fashion.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, Law 38.3 points out that the non-striker shouldn’t leave his or her ground early.

‘At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out if he/ she is out of his/ her ground.’ The law expressed.

Also Read: David Lloyd Enamored With Jamie Smith; Compares Him With Legendary Adam Gilchrist

‘In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/ she is out of his/ her ground when his/ her wicket is broken by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.’ The rule further noted.

Ravichandran Ashwin did the same during the 2012 ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka’s batter Lahiru Thirimanne at the Gabba, where Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag withdrew the appeal. Later in IPL 2019, playing for the Punjab Kings, he dismissed Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in the same fashion.