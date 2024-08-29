Babar Azam slipping to 9th spot in ICC test batting rankings can be a blessing in disguise for him, claimed Basit Ali. Furthermore, Basit claimed that Babar Azam is not a good batter in ODIs and he should be lower in the ICC ODI rankings as well.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed its latest Test cricket rankings following the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Babar Azam sustained significant losses, falling six places to No. 9 in the standings.

It is worth mentioning that Babar was earlier placed at No. 3 in the ICC rankings for the red-ball format.

Babar had a dismal Test match overall, as Pakistan lost a surprise defeat to Bangladesh. Babar was out on a second-ball duck in the first innings. In the second innings, quick bowler Nahid Rana dismissed him for 22 runs.

This is very good for Babar Azam: Basit Ali on batter slipping down in ICC rankings

The former Pakistan batsman believes Babar would be keen to produce now that his ranking has dropped. Basit further claimed that Babar’s rating in ODIs should drop as well.

Basit Ali discussed Babar Azam’s potential drop in the ICC Test Rankings in a video broadcast on his YouTube channel.

“The biggest news for me is Babar Azam dropping to No. 9 in the ICC rankings. This is very good for Babar Azam. His ranking should go down in the ODIs as well. He is not the No.1 batter in ODIs. Now Babar will be hungry. If he is still not hungry to perform, it will hurt a lot. The ICC announcing the ranking ahead of the second Test could be a blessing in disguise for Babar,” said Basit Ali.

The second Test match will be played on the same ground, and Pakistan will be hoping to end the series on a high note by tying the series.

Babar will be under intense pressure to perform in the second test. He is regarded as Pakistan’s top batter in all formats, and the entire country expects him to succeed. The 29-year-old will be hoping to silence his detractors and return to form.

The Pakistani team will look to salvage some pride by winning the second Test against Bangladesh. The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Friday, August 30.

