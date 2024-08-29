Mohsin Naqvi has promised total transparency as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched an investigation into a senior official accused of a conflict of interest.

The official’s company allegedly competed in a bidding process for outdoor billboard advertising, prompting the formation of an investigating committee. The committee’s findings will determine any next steps.

The PCB recently advertised for the pre-qualification of outdoor billboard advertising. One of the proposals made came from a company tied to an HR department executive.

Following the revelation, the company was disqualified, and an inquiry into the official’s potential conflict of interest and other claims was launched.

Initially, the official denied having any link to the company in question. However, following additional investigation, he admitted to his role, which raised suspicions within the PCB. The board has since constituted a committee to study the situation and look into any other claims thoroughly.

PCB official reportedly admits to his involvement as Mohsin Naqvi tightens up

Initially, the official denied affiliation with the company but later admitted involvement. Interestingly, this person has already served on multiple bid committees. The ultimate decision will depend on the investigation’s findings, while some colleagues are attempting to protect him.

Despite some colleagues seeking to protect the official, insiders close to the situation said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is committed to transparency. Mohsin Naqvi has guaranteed that all decisions will be based on evidence, with stern consequences if any malfeasance is discovered.

The investigation is underway, and the PCB has chosen not to comment publicly until it is completed. This case follows a prior scandal in which a former director was discovered to have routed contracts to his own companies, however, that incident was handled independently.

According to sources, a director who was previously removed from the board earned a large sum by allocating contracts to his own companies. However, action against him was taken in a separate matter.

In recent investigations, a representative from “Cricket Pakistan” requested information from PCB but received no answer. However, insiders say that while the probe is ongoing, the board would stick to its policy of not making public remarks.

