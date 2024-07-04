PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has addressed the rumors about Babar Azam’s captaincy in white-ball cricket after Pakistan’s poor showing in the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies.

Pakistan was placed in Group A with India, the USA, Ireland, and Canada. However, in two disappointing and shocking performances, Pakistan lost to the USA and then to India, which dented their NRR. This resulted in their elimination before the Super 8s stage despite wins over Ireland and Canada.

Pakistan lost to the USA in Super Over after the match had gotten tied, while against India, they needed 48 runs in 48 balls to win with Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. But the Pakistan team still managed to lose the match by 6 runs in the end, as India defended a meager 119 runs successfully.

Notably, this is Babar Azam’s second stint as Pakistan captain. He previously led the side in all three formats from 2019-2023. He stepped down after Pakistan’s poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Under Babar, Pakistan lost in the semi-final and final of the T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022 respectively, while losing in the final of Asia Cup 2021 as well.

“No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam’s captaincy”- Mohsin Naqvi

There have been rumors circulating that Babar Azam is set to lose his captaincy in white-ball cricket with Shaheen Afridi once again seen as the captaincy option. However, Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief has said that the decision to remove Babar Azam from the captaincy has not been made yet.

“Pakistan’s failure in the World Cup, the possibility of starting surgery from the selection committee. There were wrong decisions in the selection, and those responsible will be held accountable. It will be known soon who will remain on the selection committee and who will not. No decision has been taken to withdraw the captaincy from Babar Azam,” Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore as per Samaa TV.

“I also felt mistakes were made by Babar Azam. Hasty, angry decisions are harmful. There will be a post-mortem in the central contract, it will be subject to fitness. The players will have to give all the fitness tests,” Naqvi added.

Gary Kirsten’s report has been received and PCB was getting in touch with former cricketers for the improvement of the game.

“Kisten has also submitted a detailed report on the Pakistan team’s performance in the T20 World Cup,” Naqvi added.

