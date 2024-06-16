Bangladesh and Nepal will be facing each other in the 37th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

Bangladesh are on the verge of qualifying for the next round and their fate is still in their own hands. A win will be enough for the Bangla Tigers to join South Africa from Group D in the Super 8s. They and Netherlands are currently vying for the one remaining Super 8s spot in the group.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side is in the driver’s seat with 4 points from 3 games while Netherlands have 2 points from 3 games. Even if Bangladesh end up on the losing side against Nepal, they are likely to go through if the margin of defeat is not very big.

The net run-rate equation will come into picture only if Bangladesh lost their game and Netherlands manage to stun Sri Lanka. Fortunately for Bangladesh, their fate is still in their own hands and they will be looking to get the better of Nepal to become the last team to qualify for the Super 8s in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Talking about Nepal, they started their campaign with a loss against the Netherlands before their game against Sri Lanka was washed out. In their third game, Nepal gave South Africa a mighty scare but eventually lost the game by just 1 run to be knocked out of the tournament. The Asian outfit will be looking to bow out of the competition on a winning note.

BAN vs NEP: Match info:

Article Title BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Bangladesh & Nepal Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 17-June-24 Category BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Bangladesh Playing XI for today’s match:

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzid Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Nepal Playing XI for today’s match:

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel(c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

BAN vs NEP: Squads

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam

Nepal:

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC

BAN vs NEP Head-to-Head stats:

Bangladesh and Nepal have played just one T20I so far, way back in 2014. Bangladesh had won that game by 8 wickets.

BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Shakib Al Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Top picks:

Rishad Hossain

Litton Das

BAN vs NEP Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Asif Sheikh

Batsmen: Kushal Bhurtel, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rishad Hossain (vc)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib

BAN vs NEP Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das (vc)

Batsmen: Kushal Bhurtel, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rishad Hossain, KC Karan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib

BAN vs NEP: Match prediction

While Nepal do have what it takes to spring a surprise, Bangladesh will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game.