Just after Saraya declared free agency, last month with her contract with All Elite Wrestling not being intact, anymore, fans started speculating her eventual arrival in the WWE. Busy with her memoir release and podcast, the former WWE Star postponed that idea for the time being. Also, staying away from the squared circle led to retirement rumors which aren’t true by any means.

Admittedly, Saraya has been hitting the brakes on in-ring action in 2025, but it doesn’t mean that she’s hanging up the boots, anytime soon. In a new interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the veteran professional wrestler opened up about her future, her struggles with recent matches, and the rumors of her WWE arrival.

First off, Saraya made it clear that she wants to spend time recovering physically and mentally to make a stronger comeback to the squared circle. Additionally, she’d also be seeking help from one of her Total Divas co-stars while running the ropes,

“If I do wrestle again, I’m gonna take this year to step outside of it. I will be going to Natty’s training school getting some reps under me so then when I do come back, I’m back to being how I wrestled before.”

Shedding light on her recent matches in the AEW, Saraya honestly experiences frustrations as she couldn’t reach the expected performances. Henceforth, the process of being better will start, eventually, especially if she wants to go toe-to-toe with renowned athletes in the WWE.

Saraya wants something special on the horizon for a WWE return

Speaking of this, the never-ending WWE-return speculations were also noted by the former Divas Champion. Despite staying away from in-ring competition in that company, she declared a deep attachment to the brand given how it provided her with the initial stardom. That being said, “if there’s something special on the horizon,” she would be back in the WWE fold.

Offering praise to both AEW and WWE, Saraya credited both the companies for offering her an amazing journey in terms of wrestling. She might have achieved somewhat more at her tender age in the past but that doesn’t necessarily means that she’s all done and dusted.

“I love AEW. I love WWE. I just had the best wrestling career that I could ask for.I know that there’s still stuff left in the tank,” she said. “So we’ll see where that ends up,” added Saraya. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)