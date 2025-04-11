WWE will return to France for a second premium live event, this summer in the form of Clash in Paris 2025. A lot of excitement is already there in the local fans as they will get to see their favorite WWE Superstars, performing live-in-person in front of their eyes. To make the night worthwhile, a huge addition has now been made to the PLE.

Clash in Paris 2025 WWE premium live event has just got bigger with the promotional content announcing John Cena to be added to the night. Given The Cenation Leader embarking on a retirement tour throughout this year, we can expect him to be attending weekly televised WWE programming as well as some of the PLE nights and the Paris one would be no different.

The fresh-released WWE Clash in Paris 2025 poster has John Cena in it alongside his Wrestlemania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes. Plus, a number of top WWE Superstars have also been featured on the poster of the show like WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, Rey Mysterio, and more.

Wrestlemania 41: Current Status Of Randy Orton At WWE PLE After Match Cancellation

John Cena announced for WWE Clash in Paris PLE https://t.co/t7RlKeFLYt pic.twitter.com/pxcbEBXoul — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) April 11, 2025

Le poster de WWE Clash in Paris ! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/cS1PGlvdv3 — Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) April 11, 2025

John Cena to attend the post – Clash in Paris 2025 episode of Raw

While Clash in Paris 2025 will have John Cena on the match card, the audience will also get to the 16-time WWE World Champion on the September 1 edition of Monday Night Raw. Emanating from the same PLE arena, the Netflix weekly WWE show has also been advertising Cena for the night. At this time, WWE has yet to confirm what match or role that he will play at the second-ever WWE PLE in France.

Clash in Paris 2025 is also going to be the first-ever instance that a WWE premium live event will take place in Paris. The Paris La Defense Arena will host the show on Sunday, August 31st alongside next night’s Raw. The venue is being advertised as the largest indoor arena in Europe, with a listed capacity of 40,000.

“She Was Crying. She’s So Ugly,” Liv Morgan Blasts Top WWE Superstar

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota