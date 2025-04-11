Returning as a mean heel persona, Tessa Blanchard continues to stir the headlines with her controversial set of actions. Most recently, she’s been accused of attacking an 80-plus wrestling veteran just before her title match opportunity. However, it should also be mentioned that all these happenings are part of a storyline on TNA Impact TV.

On the latest weekly episode of TNA Wrestling programming, Masha Slamovich delivered breaking news stating that Tessa Blanchard allegedly “went to Brooklyn and attacked 83-year-old legendary wrestling trainer, Johnny Rodz.” This man is a WWE Hall of Famer and helped shape up top-tier wrestlers, including Slamovich herself, the current face of the Knockouts division.

The allegation stemmed after Tessa Blanchard hinted that she planned to visit Rodz but didn’t spill the reason for visiting him. However, she did issue a subtle threat by stating the following, “If Johnny Rodz really did ‘build’ Masha Slamovich, I’m going to prove just how easy it is to break her.”

Without any video footage being provided, Slamovich confirmed during the April 10 TNA Impact broadcast that Tessa Blanchard “attacked the pro wrestling legend” and that she’s irate with this disgusting action. The reigning TNA Knockouts Champion also made it clear that things have just got personal with what her challenger has done.

ICYMI: Tessa Blanchard posted on her Instagram that she’s heading to Brooklyn, NY to visit the legendary Johnny Rodz..@mashaslamovich’s trainer! WATCH #TNAiMPACT at 8/7c on TNA+: https://t.co/WhydO0lwow pic.twitter.com/Ex7AQ254dl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 10, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: @mashaslamovich is leaving a NYC hospital where she found Johnny Rodz now recovering after an attack from Tessa Blanchard! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/WhydO0lwow pic.twitter.com/A3x8fdVY26 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 11, 2025

Masha Slamovich declares war against Tessa Blanchard at TNA Rebellion

As announced last week, Tessa Blanchard is set to challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Title at the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view set for Sunday, April 27, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The kayfabe attack on TNA Impact is any indication, then it will be more than just a fight at Rebellion as Slamovich stated the following off-air, according to backstage reports.

“You don’t touch the people who built me. Now you’ve got something worse than a title match—you’ve got a war.”

Since her comeback to the TNA scenario in late 2024, Tessa Blanchard has been demanding a shot at the Knockouts Championship, and she will finally have her chance at Slamovich for the gold at TNA Rebellion 2025. This comes after Slamovich was pinned, twice in tag team matches by the former multi-time Knockouts Champion.