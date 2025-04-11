With no official role reserved for her in the WWE, Stephanie McMahon will continue to explode off-beat tenure with the now TKO-owned brand. WWE has its history of hosting podcasts and they will introduce the third-generation McMahon in the business into the fold, per the latest reports. With rumors flying around a new project around her, has now been confirmed.

On the latest WrestleVotes Radio episode via WrestleBinge, it was revealed that the former WWE executive will host a new podcast and that it will be titled “What’s Your Story with Stephanie McMahon.” WWE sources also claim the company will eventually push the show “in a big way,” so that it could leave a huge mark in WWE’s expanding media footprint.

For those who don’t know, Stephanie McMahon used to be a key part of WWE’s representation on the media front as she was the face of the media events on behalf of the company when her father used to own the business. Excelling in that role, the stakeholder in the WWE also got to become an entrepreneur and a global figure, herself, and she’s being assumed the perfect person to host a podcast in the WWE.

Stephanie McMahon donned host role with Stephanie’s Places

Previous rumors already had it that Stephanie McMahon was working on a podcast following the Stephanie’s Places series on ESPN+. The report via WrestleVoted confirmed that a talk-show like this is in the pipeline, for real. The format is expected to feature the former WWE head-honcho interviewing a wide variety of guests, in and out of the WWE hierarchy.

In the meantime, Stephanie McMahon is also expected to be opening up about her own journey in personal and professional front as someone who grew up behind the curtain on the global empire that her father Vince McMahon once created. This should include her time as an obnoxious villainous TV figure, and her real-life corporate roles in the company that’s not resumed since 2023.

For the time being, Stephanie McMahon is back in the spotlight with Stephanie’s Places, an ESPN Original Series. Produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, it’s been delivering new episodes since March 26 on ESPN+. The 10-episode series takes us through the personal and career-defining moments of some of WWE’s biggest superstars.