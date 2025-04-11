After weeks of waiting, the rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will eventually produce a match at Wrestlemania 41. On social media last afternoon, this bout was confirmed just ahead of a face-to-face confrontation between scheduled between the two tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The announcement comes through a video promo posted by the Smackdown general manager, Nick Aldis who didn’t confirm which night of Wrestlemania 41 this match would be slotted into. Eventually, Priest vs. McIntyre will be rematch from Wrestlemania XL from last year.

McIntyre regained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in one of the co-main-events of Wrestlemania 40 against Seth Rollins. Soon after the title match win, Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and quickly defeated McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Issues between the two started to pick up en route to Wrestlemania 41, Their issues picked up earlier this year when Priest eliminated McIntyre in the Royal Rumble. Moving on, McIntyre was also eliminated by Priest from the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, last month.

A recent episode of SmackDown saw Priest chokeslamm-ing McIntyre onto a car windshield. After legitimately getting glass in his eye during that spot, McIntyre has been sporting an eye patch and this injury also put the Wrestlemania 41 match in jeopardy. However, now that the match has been made, official, we can assume that McIntyre is cleared to compete.

Further updates around McIntyre and the condition of his eye will be provided on this week’s WWE Smackdown which marks the second-last episode before Wrestlemania 41. Counting Priest vs. McIntyre, 12 matches for the Show of Shows has been confirmed.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 12 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest