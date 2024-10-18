The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that their veteran spin all-rounder and the former captain of the side, Shakib Al Hasan, who was expected to play his farewell Test during the first of the two-match series against South Africa at home, will remain unavailable, having failed to travel to Dhaka from New York.

Shakib has reached Dubai and was expected to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday (October 16) but has expressed his uncertainty about returning home because of the protest against him amid the political unrest. A few weeks ago, the veteran mentioned that the Shere Bangla Stadium would host his last Test match.

The all-rounder hasn’t been able to return home since the fall of the Awami League Government in early August. He featured in the Global T20 Canada before flying to Pakistan for the historic two-match Test series, before taking part for Bangladesh in the recent red-ball series in India. In between, he played one first-class game for Surrey in the County Championship in September.

“We have been informed that Shakib is unavailable for the first Test. He is at the end of his Test career but, along with his experience, we still do not have someone of that caliber with both bat and the ball to replace him.” The chairman of the Bangladesh board’s selection panel, Gazi Ashraf Hossain, said during the press conference.

Shakib decided to end his red-ball career along with the shortest format of the game to pay his full focus on the ODI form, keeping in mind the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in the third week of February.

Hasan Murad gets a chance for Bangladesh in two Tests vs South Africa

The Bangladesh side has decided to go with the 23-year-old left-arm spinner, Hasan Murad, for the two-match Test series against the Proteas. He has picked up 136 scalps in 50 innings at an average of under 21 and a strike rate of more than seven overs, with the best of 8/119 in an innings, shouldering on 12 five-wicket hauls.

“Hasan Murad has performed consistently in first-class cricket and has been in our system. He will lend balance to our bowling, especially in home conditions. We believe he has the potential to deliver at this level.” The Bangladesh board’s selection panel’s chairman addressed the presser.

Shakib has been a huge member of the side, with 4609 runs in 71 games at an average of over 37 and a strike rate of more than 60, shouldering on 31 half-centuries and five centuries with a best score of 217. In the same number of games, the veteran has picked up 246 wickets at an average of under than 32 and a strike rate of nearly 11 overs.

Murad has been part of the Bangladesh side during the 2023 Asian Games, where he faced Pakistan and India for bowling only two overs at an economy rate of eight.

The cloud of discussion grows if Shakib has already featured in his last Test match against India during the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Having been such a successful member of the side and the poster boy for the country, he deserves to go on his terms at home, but there isn’t any guarantee of the future.

The second encounter of the series between Bangladesh and South Africa will take place on October 29 in Chattogram.